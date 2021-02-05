BTS drops J-Hope ratings for ‘Dis-easy’ track ahead of ‘BE (Essential Edition)’ release: Bollywood News

Global Popstars BTS will be released ‘BE (essential edition) ‘ February 19.Starting this week, Big Hit Entertainment, the group’s parent company, began posting individual, everyday videos to provide insight into the creation of the flagship album.‘BE’. Teasers started dropping with Suga’s ratings for the track‘Telepathy’,followed by RM’s notes for the first single ‘Life goes on’,Jungkook’s Notes for ‘Stay’,Jimin’s Notes for ‘Disease’, and V notes for “Blue & Gray”.
Today another video was released featuring rapper-songwriter-producer J-Hope along with his notes for the old school hip-hop track. ‘Disease’. This is the second video on the same track following the release of Jimin’s verse version earlier this week. Recognized as one of the best dancers in the industry, he is also one of the thoughtful writers. The 26-year-old musician is seen in a monochrome video sharpening a pencil to write the lyrics, moving around the room while humming the melody of the main verse. “Everyday I take comfort in myself / Were all the same humans it’s not that special / Ay man keep one, two steps / Allows everyone to keep calm and cure illnesses / My illness, say- say-dis-disease / Throw away fear, fe-fe-fe-fe-fear. “
The B-side track is produced by Brasstracks and written by J-Hope, Ivan Jackson Rosenberg, GHSTLOOP, RM, Pdogg, SUGA, Jimin and Randy Runyon. In November 2020, J-Hope spoke about the idea behind the song during his interview with Weverse magazine and said, “First of all, I wanted to realize that this song is a disease. When I do a song, I work on the chorus first, then go to the first verse. When I had only finished the chorus, the song was upbeat, but I thought the overall theme shouldn’t be too playful. It wouldn’t reflect what I was feeling. But while the theme of Dis-eas is very light, when it merges with the beat, it feels like the song is trying to recover on its own and stay positive. So I threw some scratching into the chorus and put on some bbyap bbyap bbayp and then started to think, Aha! I’d better call this song Disease.
One of the most popular tracks of ‘BE’,the song is called‘Disease’with a hyphen that alludes more to discomfort than illness. The rapper accidentally teased the tune while streaming live on Youtube last year. The idea came to J-Hope due to his own illness as they were forced to rest during the heightened phase of the pandemic when their world tour was postponed. The Korean title “(pronounced byeong)” means bottle or disease. While the song was about the uncertainty of the future, it also described how even the most successful artists feel they are not productive enough. The song played with the brutality of discomfort and made it an extremely bop-worthy track with a message of hope towards the end!
‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’dropped on November 20, 2020. It debuted No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track ‘Life goes on’ earning first place in the Hot 100 chart of the Billboard chart and their third number 1 in the Hot 100 chart (after‘Dynamite’and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s‘Savage Love – Laxed Siren Beat’) and first with a Korean song. The title song became the first Korean song to top the charts. With a record track ‘Dynamite’, BTS won their first group nomination at the 2021 Grammys in the Pop Duo / Group category.
‘BE (essential edition)’ released on February 19, 2021, two days before the one-year anniversary of their record-breaking full album ‘Soul Card: 7“.
