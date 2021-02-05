Man killed in Miami crash was a promising musician and actor





MIAMI From their Massachusetts home, film producer Stephen Stix Josey and his wife Veronica talk about his son, Kevin Shippy, 26. He followed in his stepfather’s footsteps, launching a film and a singing career under his artist name Yung Kevalier. Her promising young life was interrupted in a fire accident in the Miamis The Roads neighborhood last week. Shippy was in the passenger seat during the two-car crash on January 29. The driver sustained serious injuries to his leg. It was a tragic path to go, his stepfather said. He was a good young man, and I never want to question God, but when I saw the news and the video you had, I cried for a few days. Every time I watch this I cry because it was horrible. The accident is still under investigation. A d I want to make sure that no kind of fault or negligence has been done to cause my son’s death, Veronica Josey said. As the family organizes the funeral, they have also followed up on her son’s designation as an organ donor. I said anyone with a heart has a good heart, Veronica said. In one of his last music videos, Shippy delivered what now appears to be a prophetic statement, a message his parents hope will be his legacy: A life is not to be remade. He said there was no overhaul in life. You have a life and there is no remaking, said her stepfather. Be careful in whatever you do, for life is precious and life is short, and he was a young man who was just meant for great things. Shippys’ mother said she wore some of his clothes now to feel close to him as she treated him to be gone. He was her only child and she raised him as a single mother until she met her husband. A d Someone is dead, says a voice in this video of a fire accident. @MiamiPD confirms that one person in this car died – another being transported with serious leg injuries. Part of a 2-car crash which is currently under investigation – occurred early this morning in The Roads neighborhood. : Nicolas Diaz pic.twitter.com/4lPYFdMUPI – Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) January 29, 2021

