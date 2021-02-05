WandaVision Easter Eggs Episode 5





Another week I cry over Wanda Maximoff so nothing has changed. 1. First of all, as in other episodes of WandaVision, Wanda and Vision’s house has changed, and now the interior looks exactly like Keaton’s house from Family ties. Disney + / Marvel / NBC

Even the sofa is the same color. 2. In fact, Wanda and Vision’s living room includes much of the stained glass that was featured in the Keaton’s living room on Family ties. 3. Vision also wears a green plaid shirt, which is a tribute to Vision Comic book by Tom King where Vision wears the same thing. 4. Vision tries to calm Billy down by reading Charles Darwin’s one The descent of man, which is about evolution, and throughout the episode, Billy and Tommy are constantly evolving and growing. 5. When Agnes arrives at Wanda and Vision’s house to help with Billy and Tommy, she calls herself “Aunty Agnes”. In the comics, Agatha Harkness is often referred to as “Aunt Agatha”. Disney + / Marvel

In the comics, Clint Barton eventually reunites with Wanda who says she was entrusted to “Aunt Agatha”. 6. Also, Agnes says she has a few “tricks” up her sleeve, which is another nod to Agatha Harkness, who is probably a powerful witch. seven. Of course, we see Wanda’s reality starting to crack when Agnes asks her if Wanda wants her to “take this over” and remake the scene. And that alludes to the fact that Agnes is aware that this is all an illusion created by Wanda. 8. Once again, Agnes mentions her husband Ralph, whom we have never seen. Now that we know Jimmy has been called to Westview on a missing person case, could Ralph be the missing person? Disney + / Marvel

There is also the theory that Ralph could actually be Mephisto, a powerful Marvel villain who will rival Thanos if he is ever introduced. In the comics, Mephisto helps create Wanda’s twins … so just something to think about. 9. The opening credits of WandaVision Episode 5 includes a nod to the iconic opening credits of Family ties, until the color red being the first color used to paint the family portrait. ten. And, WandaVision also uses a font similar to the one in Family ties opening credits. They also zoom in on the family portrait of each actor. 11. The opening credits also pay homage to the Growing pains Title sequence, which includes photos of the growing cast. 12. And, although there are surely more nods to Full house in the ’90s-themed episode, the opening credits of episode 5 include a picnic, similar to that of the Full house opening credits. Disney + / Marvel / ABC

Not to be dramatic, but Elizabeth Olsen does EVERYTHING, even remotely, related to Full house is a gift. 13. Monica undergoes a lot of testing upon returning to SWORD, but none of her scans are developing properly. This could be a clue that Monica will get powers because she was struck by Wanda’s magic. Disney + / Marvel

In the comics, Monica Rambeau actually uses Photon and Captain Marvel as her superhero aliases at one point. 14. As Jimmy walks through Wanda’s story, you can see the “113” when they shoot news footage of Sokovia’s attacks. “113” could be a reference to Avengers Number 113, which Characteristics Wanda and Vision on the cover, and Wanda saying she’s going to make the world pay for Vision’s death. Disney + / Marvel

In this comic, Wanda is also upset that the world doesn’t like seeing Wanda, a mutant, kissing a loving Vision, a sensitive robot. 15. And, if you look closely, you may spot “A113” on one of the files relating to Wanda. A113 is a classic Pixar / Disney Easter Egg and it’s hidden in every Pixar movie. Disney + / Marvel

A113 refers to the classroom used by graphics and character animation students at the California Institute of the Arts, and many of Pixar’s early animators took classes in that same room. 16. Tyler Hayward asks Jimmy if Wanda has a “pseudonym” that she uses, and Jimmy says she doesn’t. It’s a nod to the fact that “Scarlet Witch” has never been used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 17. Tyler Hayward shows footage of Jimmy, Darcy and Monica from the moment Wanda broke into SWORD and stole Vision’s corpse. It was actually meant to be a post-credit scene in Avengers: Endgame, but it was eventually cut. 18. Jimmy also mentions that Wanda’s resurrection of Vision’s body is a direct violation of the Sokovia Accords. Of course, the Sokovia accords were an integral part Captain America: Civil War and were a direct reaction to Wanda using her powers in Lagos. 19. If you look closely, the “B” on the fridge looks like a bear, and in the comics, Wanda’s nickname for Billy is “Billy Bear”. 20. Billy and Tommy beg Wanda and Vision to let them keep a dog and they name him Sparky. In the comics, Sparky is actually a green dog that Vision creates for his family. 21. On the back of the newspaper Vision is reading, you can see that there is an advertisement for a TV and VHS player. It’s just another brilliant nod to Wanda and Vision being trapped in this sitcom world. 22. Throughout the episode, Billy and Tommy are dressed in red and green respectively, which is a nod to their signature comic book colors. 23. Monica tells Darcy that she knows an “aerospace engineer” who could help them, and I panic because Reed Richards of The Fantastic Four is an aerospace engineer. Disney + / Marvel

Could this be the setting up of the MCU’s introduction of the Fantastic Four ?! 24. If you take a closer look, you’ll notice that Agnes is the only Westview resident who doesn’t have a permit attached to her information sheet. This is probably related to the fact that Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness and not a resident of Westview. 25. When Wanda leaves Westview to confront SWORD, you will notice that you can hear her slight Sokovian accent again because she is not in her fictional reality. 26. The commercial for Episode 5 is about the Lagos Paper Napkins, which refers to Lagos, Nigeria, where Wanda accidentally destroyed an entire building full of innocent people in Captain America: Civil War. 27. Also in the ad, the mum cleans up the red juice and it turns her hands red, which might be a nod to Wanda feeling like she has “blood on her hands” after the Lagos disaster. 28. Billy and Tommy’s dog Sparky dies later in the episode and they ask Wanda if she can bring him back. In the comics, Wanda is able to bring Sparky back with the help of Tony Stark. 29. The end credits Wanda brings up when she wants to leave her conversation with Vision looks like the end credits of Growing pains. 30. And finally, the biggest retail / Easter egg on WandaVision so far is when Evan Peters arrives as Pietro. Evan notably played Quicksilver / Peter Maximoff in the X Men movies. 31. Basically, this means the multiverse exists and Wanda has brought the bad Pietro / Quicksilver into her reality. It could mean that the multiverse is falling apart because Wanda is heavily manipulating reality. Yes, I am screaming. Did you catch any other Easter eggs or cool details? Do you have a better theory for the one mentioned above? Tell us all in the comments below! Absolutely obsessed with WandaVision? Check out all of our coverage here. TV and movies Get all of the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.

