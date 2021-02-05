Priyanka’s White Tiger nominated for BAFTAs and more





A number of events have taken place in the entertainment industry today. At Priyanka Chopra The white tiger nominated for the BAFTA Awards for the release of Sajja TejaG Zombie Reddy film, multiple events made headlines on February 5. Read on for more on today’s entertainment news recap. Read also | ‘White Tiger’ makes BAFTA list in seven categories, Priyanka Chopra reacts Read also | ‘Zombie Reddy’ movie review: Netizens give Telugu action-horror movie a boost Here are the latest entertainment news of the day Priyanka Chopra’s The white tiger nominated for the BAFTA Awards Priyanka Chopra’s film The white tiger was nominated in seven categories for the BAFTA Awards. Priyanka took to her Instagram story to share the list of nominations. She was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the film while the film was also nominated in the Best Picture category. G Zombie Reddy movie releases, Twitterati showers love it The Telugu action-horror film G Zombie Reddy released on February 5, 2021, which is the Telugu cinema’s first zombie movie. The film stars Sajja Teja, Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Prudhvi Raj, Getup Srinu, Raghu Karumanchi, Annapoorna, Vitta Mahesh, Priya and Vinay Varma among others. Internet users poured their love into the film and highly recommended the film. See their reactions below: #ZombieReddy review: With a boring first half and a great second half … Zombie reddy is a decent one-time use watch, families will appreciate this Recommended ?????????????????? Telugu Popcorn (@popcorn_telugu) February 5, 2021 Chrissy Teigen Surgery Update Chrissy Teigen recently had surgery for anendometriosis. She took to her Instagram story to share videos from her post about the operation. She is seen wearing a surgical gown in the video and appears dizzy. Endometriosis is a disorder in which uterine tissue grows outside the uterus. Read also | ‘The Masked Singer’ host Nick Cannon tests COVID-19 Niecy Nash fill-in Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid tattoo In a recent interview with Vogue, Gigi accidentally revealed the tattoo she got in honor of her daughter Khai. As Gigi raised her arm to apply makeup on her face, people immediately noticed the tattoo and compared it to Zayn’s. The singer got the same tattoo written in Arabic on his wrist. Read also | Gigi Hadid reveals matching tattoo with boyfriend Zayn Malik in honor of daughter Khai The masked singer hist Nick Canon tests positive for COVID-19 A host of The masked singer Nick Canon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will cease to be a part of the show. ComedienneNiecy Nash will replace Nick as host. According to a report from Variety, Nick’s rep said he was self-quarantining and resting. Read also | Chrissy Teigen’s Road To Recovery Post Endometriosis Surgery; Details Image Courtesy – @priyankachopra and @ sajjateja1234 Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos