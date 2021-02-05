Hollywood legend Christopher Plummer dies at 91 | Bollywood life





Hollywood legend Christopher Plummer is no more. Fans will forever remember him as Captain von Trapp from the 1965 blockbuster, The Sound Of Music. The actor died in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor by his side. In 2012, he became the oldest actor to win an Oscar. Its manager, Lou Pitt, said in a statement: “Chris was an amazing man who deeply loved and respected his profession with old-fashioned big manners, self-defeating humor and the music of words. It was a national treasure that deeply appreciated its Canadian roots. With his art and his humanity he touched all our hearts and his legendary life will last for all generations to come. In 1965, The Sound Of Music became Hollywood’s highest-grossing film, surpassing the legendary Gone with the Wind (1940). Plummer has done varied work in theater, television, and film. His career spans over 60 years. Like good wine, it has improved with age. After 70 years, he started to get very good roles. In 2012, at the age of 82, he won an Oscar for “Beginner” in the role of a man who comes out of the closet after the disappearance of his wife. Her dialogue at the ceremony, “You are only two years older than me, darling” is always memorable. In 2009, he got another Oscar nomination for his performance as Leo Tolstoy in The Last Station. He has also won Tony and Emmy Awards. But he is mostly remembered by fans around the world from The Sound Of Music. In fact, he never considered it a great movie for most of his career. After four decades he said it was a “great movie”. He romanticized Julie Andrews in the film. He had played great roles in the theater in his youth and was very selective in his work. He said he had the snobby attitude of theater actors. Hollywood fans loved him in movies like The Insider (1999), A Beautiful Mind (2001), Inside Man (2006), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) where he played great characters. He was born in 1929 into a wealthy family. Julie Andrews said: “The world has lost an accomplished actor today and I have lost a dear friend. I cherish the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we have shared over the years. This article is automatically generated by Algorithm Source: www.bollywoodlife.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos