Entertainment
BHS actors take on new director role for one-act plays
By Leeanna Ellis – [email protected]
From her seat at the bottom of the stage, Emilie Rothanzl watched the cast of “Red Rose” rehearse a scene on Monday afternoon.
“It’s very interesting because rather than thinking about what my character is going through, I have to think about what each character I am directing is going through and how these actors feel that their characters live and compromise on their actions and how they represent a line, ”the director said for the first time.
Rothanzl is one of nine student directors to conduct six one-act plays that will make up “An Evening of Fairy Tales” on February 18-19 at Blair High School. Participation will be limited. However, BHS Drama director Victoria McNamara hopes that at least one night of the performances can be televised live.
The six one-act pieces to be performed include:
• “Red Rose”, directed by Rothanzl.
• “Scratch That Story”, directed by Morgan Thompson and Kendra Loseke.
• “The Norse Mythology Ragnasplosion”, directed by Nathan Hiykel and Chase Jensen.
• “Charming Princes”, directed by Evelyn Rothanzl.
• “Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit”, directed by Noah Ferguson and Jenna Jennings.
• “The Fairy Godfather”, directed by Carter Lau.
BHS theater director Victoria McNamara said the one-act plays gave students a different perspective on their typical acting role.
“It’s really telling for them,” she says.
It can also help them improve their skills as an actor.
“It makes them better actors because when I ask them on stage, ‘Make a choice. Do something, “they’re more likely to go do something because they’re used to forcing others to do it,” she says. “It’s a very good experience.”
The students said their acting helped them develop as directors as well.
“By playing on these shows, you develop your own opinions about some of the things that get stuck and some of the things that fall into place. Whether you agree or disagree with them, you get some kind of perspective on how you would do things differently, ”said Jensen, another first-time director.
“Your style stems from your acting experience. You can see your game in your staging, ”Hiykel added.
Student directors have also faced challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, as actors have to wear masks and some have been quarantined.
“We wanted a small cast because we didn’t know what the numbers would look like,” Thompson said. “The more people there are, the more opportunities there are for people to be quarantined.”
Evelyn Rothanzl agreed.
“I just liked having a smaller cast, which meant I could work more directly with my actors,” she said. “It was also very minimalist with the technical side. I’m not very hard on, I prefer to keep things as simple as possible.
Performing through a mask can be a difficult task. Emilie Rothanzl watched tutorials to help guide her actors to broadcast more.
“You have to learn to say things with passion with only your eyes,” she says. “It’s really interesting because frowning might be angry or raising them might be surprised or happy or sad or shocked, a whole bunch of different things.”
