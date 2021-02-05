Chandler Parsons hopes to make a quick profit on Hollywood Hills Home

It’s been just over a year since the NBA free agent Chandler Parsons bought a brand new stylish home in the famous Bird Streets of the Hollywood Hills for $ 6,775,000.
Now the little striker is changing his strategy, he has put the house back on the market for $ 10.9 million.
But this is not the story of a rapid strategic turnaround. It’s a little more complicated.
Parsons bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home above the Sunset Strip in December 2019, about a month after selling his modern Bel-Air farmhouse for $ 12.35 million.
He made a profit of almost $ 1.5 million on the sale of the huge 11,864 square foot Bel-Air property.
After that victory, Parsons quickly purchased something a little more stylish, newer and more compact, a 5,540 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills.
Parsons, 32, didn’t have much time to enjoy his new dig. In January 2020, he was returning home after training with the Atlanta Hawks, when he was involved in a three car accident caused by a drunk driver. The Brookhaven, GA crash left Parsons with a number of injuries.
About a month later, the Hawks gave up on Parsons. His not sure if he will play in the NBA again.
With so much upheaval off the field, it’s understandable that the Florida native wants to hand over his modern mansion to a new owner.
There is much to rejoice in the spacious home, the work of prominent bicoastal architectural firm Fu Wilmers Design. The residence features 11 foot floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors, designed to allow an owner to enjoy views of the city, ocean, and mountains.
To enjoy the view even more, wooden roof terraces have recently been added.
There are also breathtaking views from the infinity pool.
A large, wide open bedroom with a view opens to a sleek modern kitchen with Miele appliances and German Badeloft light fixtures.
The house is spread over several levels. Even the lowest level where there is a bar, play area, wine cellar and gym is naturally lit by strategically placed skylights.
The rooms all have a private bathroom and some have adjacent outdoor terraces. A terrace sits right next to the very modern master suite, which also has a spacious bathroom with fabulous views and no curious neighbor line of sight.
Built in 2018, the smart home is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a Dolby Atmos theater.
To make the offer even more attractive, all perfectly matched ultra-luxury furniture can be included in the sale price.
Parsons, 32, played at the University of the University of Florida. He made his NBA debut in 2011 with the Houston rockets and had five solid seasons in the league before recurring knee problems began to derail his career.
From 2016 to 2020, he only played 100 games. At the time of the car crash, he was trying to establish a role on the Hawks bench. He hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but he hasn’t signed with an NBA team for the 2020-2021 season.