Chandler Parsons hopes to make a quick profit on Hollywood Hills Home





It’s been just over a year since the NBA free agent Chandler Parsons bought a brand new stylish home in the famous Bird Streets of the Hollywood Hills for $ 6,775,000. Now the little striker is changing his strategy, he has put the house back on the market for $ 10.9 million. But this is not the story of a rapid strategic turnaround. It’s a little more complicated. Parsons bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home above the Sunset Strip in December 2019, about a month after selling his modern Bel-Air farmhouse for $ 12.35 million. He made a profit of almost $ 1.5 million on the sale of the huge 11,864 square foot Bel-Air property. After that victory, Parsons quickly purchased something a little more stylish, newer and more compact, a 5,540 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills. Chandler Parsons’ Hollywood Hills home realtor.com Big room realtor.com Parsons, 32, didn’t have much time to enjoy his new dig. In January 2020, he was returning home after training with the Atlanta Hawks, when he was involved in a three car accident caused by a drunk driver. The Brookhaven, GA crash left Parsons with a number of injuries. About a month later, the Hawks gave up on Parsons. His not sure if he will play in the NBA again. With so much upheaval off the field, it’s understandable that the Florida native wants to hand over his modern mansion to a new owner. There is much to rejoice in the spacious home, the work of prominent bicoastal architectural firm Fu Wilmers Design. The residence features 11 foot floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors, designed to allow an owner to enjoy views of the city, ocean, and mountains. Views of the city, sea and mountains realtor.com To enjoy the view even more, wooden roof terraces have recently been added. New rooftop terraces realtor.com There are also breathtaking views from the infinity pool. Views of the infinity pool realtor.com A large, wide open bedroom with a view opens to a sleek modern kitchen with Miele appliances and German Badeloft light fixtures. Cooked realtor.com The house is spread over several levels. Even the lowest level where there is a bar, play area, wine cellar and gym is naturally lit by strategically placed skylights. Lower level entertainment area with skylight realtor.com Gym realtor.com Play area realtor.com The rooms all have a private bathroom and some have adjacent outdoor terraces. A terrace sits right next to the very modern master suite, which also has a spacious bathroom with fabulous views and no curious neighbor line of sight. Master suite realtor.com Main bathroom with a view realtor.com Built in 2018, the smart home is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a Dolby Atmos theater. Dolby Atmos Home Theater realtor.com To make the offer even more attractive, all perfectly matched ultra-luxury furniture can be included in the sale price. Living room realtor.com Parsons, 32, played at the University of the University of Florida. He made his NBA debut in 2011 with the Houston rockets and had five solid seasons in the league before recurring knee problems began to derail his career. From 2016 to 2020, he only played 100 games. At the time of the car crash, he was trying to establish a role on the Hawks bench. He hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but he hasn’t signed with an NBA team for the 2020-2021 season.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos