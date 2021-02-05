FX sets premieres for new comeback programs including ‘Mayans MC’ – Deadline

The next three months promise to be busy for FX, which has set dates for its new shows and those returning in March and April.

On tap, new seasons of Mayas MC, Breeders, the feature documentary Hysterical, and cake, with Peter HuangNine Technology Films, a series of dark and comedic human relations stories in the modern age of smartphones, social media and connectivity.

Dates add to FX’s 2021 slate, which begins February 5 with the final episode from the New York Times presents, Coaching Britney Spears. The docuseries premiere on February 12 is also scheduled Hip-hop discovered and the February 24 premiere of the fourth season of Snowfall. All titles will be available to stream the day after the FX premiere on Hulu.

Related story Peak TV: Script Originals Dipped Into 2020 For The First Time Since FX Launched Tally Amid A Pandemic

cake serves season four on March 11 at 10 p.m. ET / PT on FXX with the first two episodes of its season in nine episodes.

Mayas MC premieres Tuesday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET / PT on FX with the first two episodes of its 10-episode third season.

Breeders returns Monday, March 22 at 10 p.m. ET / PT on FX with its first two episodes of its 10-episode second season.

Hysterical premieres Friday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on FX.

CAKE – “Going Vintage” – Pictured: Fiona Fu. CR: FX



cake is an assortment of bite-size shorts. Showcasing a wide array of stories from new and established storytellers, the weekly half-hour showcase features live-action and animated comedy programs of varying lengths. Each of this season’s nine episodes will be anchored by Nine Technology Films by Peter Huang, vaguely connected and dark live-action stories about human relationships in the modern age of smartphones, social media and connectivity.

The weekly showcase and individual programs will also air on FX on Hulu. cake is produced by FX Productions.

FX



Mayas MC follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a newly patched member of the Mayans MC charter on the Cali / Mexi border. With the golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth about their mother’s murder. It’s while their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos), struggles to balance the choices he and his sons have made.[/caption]

After U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) threatened to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to use the incriminating information to protect him, rather than free rebel leader Adelita (Carla Baratta) from federal custody. , leaving her to give birth to Angel’s. handcuffed son.

Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) ​​is reeling from the loss of his mother by apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans are seeking revenge on their rivals Tijuana MC Vatos Malditos after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of an Original Redwood from Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club – there will be hell to pay.

Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger and Sulem Calderon also star in the motorcycle drama.

Mayas MC was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is produced by James, Michael Dinner and Sutter. The third season of 10 episodes is produced by 20e TV and FX productions. See above for the Season 3 teaser.

BREEDERS – Pictured: (lr) George Wakeman as Luke, Alun Armstrong as Jim, Martin Freeman as Paul, Joanna Bacon as Jackie, Daisy Haggard as Ally, Jayda Eyles as Ava. CR: Miya Mizuno / FX

FX



Time has moved on in season 2 of Breeders, the comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard that explores the parenting paradox that you would willingly die for your children, but often wanted to kill them too.

“Luke” (Alex Eastwood) is now 13, and “Ava” (Eve Prenelle) is 10, offering new parenting challenges for “Paul” (Martin Freeman) and “Ally” (Daisy Haggard). Luke’s growing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add new and unexplored complications to the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time, and the art of piloting it while appearing to know what it is. you do.

Paul’s parents, “Jackie” (Joanna Bacon) and “Jim” (Alun Armstrong) are also older, as is Ally’s mother, “Leah” (Stella Gonet), which led Paul and Ally to find out. that they must now be parents of the generation above them as well as the generation below.

And at the center of it all is the relationship between Paul and Ally. Can they survive the new pressures when they have almost survived the old ones? Or is there a finite number of strings you can find at the end?

The 10-episode season is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Original Productions. Oscar nominee and two-time Emmy Award winner Simon Blackwell (Veep, Peep Show, The Personal Story of David Copperfield, Back) is showrunner. Breeders is created by Blackwell, double Emmy Award winner and Directors Guild of America winner Chris Addison (Veep, The thickness of it, the bustle) and Martin Freeman, Emmy and BAFTA winner (Fargo, Sherlock, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, The Hobbit), who also stars alongside Daisy Haggard (Back to life, Episodes, Black mirror).

The executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch (Disaster, tunnel, skins) and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer (Man Up, The Inbetweeners Movie, Return) is co-executive producer and Dan Kay (The new pope, The poisonings of Salisbury, Uncle) product.

HYSTERICAL – Pictured (left): Rachel Feinstein, Nikki Glaser and Jessica Kirson perform together at New York City’s Comedy Cellar in Andrea Nevins’ latest film, Hysterical, about revolutionary women changing the face of standing comedy . CR: FX

FX



Hysterical is a new FX documentary feature that gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most revolutionary women, exploring their hard-earned journeys. Hysterical is an official selection of the SXSW Online Festival 2021 and a selection of the Hot Docs International Documentary Festival.

Hysterical, a feature-length documentary by director Andrea Nevins (Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie), behind-the-scenes and road trips with veteran comedians, rising stars and novices to discover how an intrepid group of revolutionary women are changing the game and exploring what it takes to become the voices of their generation and of their gender.

The show stars Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.

Hysterical is produced by Campfire and Ross M. Dinerstein (FX’s The most dangerous animal of all, Jiro dreams of sushi), Rebecca Evans (FX’s The most dangerous animal of all) and Carolina Groppa (Sylvie’s love), and produced by Nevins, Ross Girard (FX’s The most dangerous animal of all), Jim Serpico (FX’s Save me) and the comic Kirson.