ZASH Enters Binding Letter of Intent with Ficto Video Sharing Social Platform | Business

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Vinco Ventures through its partnership with entertainment industry disruptor ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation confirmed its momentum today by announcing the signing of a letter of binding intent with Ficto Video Sharing Social Platform. Ficto, a social video content platform bridges the gap between traditional streaming and next-gen demand for show engagement, viewer engagement, creators and brands profit in reaching their goals through personalized advertising technology.
The deal expands the ZASH ecosystem by combining elements of leading social platforms with the ability to deliver content to viewers around the world, while encouraging user participation. Packed with features like real-time fan engagement, fan voting, and locale-based broadcasts, Ficto will strengthen the ZASH ecosystem, leading to continued disruption in content technology. Ficto connects the last mile between the best of streaming services and the best of social media apps.
The deal also highlights ZASH’s extensive syndication via same-day streaming, including the upcoming launch of Everyday editions, the multi-Emmy award-winning television show. Thanks to this collaboration, Everyday editions intends to test syndication in select markets across the country while currently negotiating with several of the largest foreign media companies for a global launch in India in its traditional TV format.
We foresee an incredible result from this alignment, ”said Jaeson Ma, co-founder of ZASH. Their provision of quality content produced in short form and the engagement and interaction of users with that content and with each other, is at the forefront of the entertainment industry today. . When ZASH talks about disrupting the media, we’re looking for ways to deliver high-tech content and Ficto is everything. The platform allows us to meet consumer demand wherever they reach their personal devices. Covering all the bases, it allows formats in short form, long form and clip form.
Ficto eagerly awaits exceptional new programming with ZASH involving Everyday editions and other shows, “said Mike Esola, CEO of Ficto. ZASH is positioned so that its technologies, analytics and distribution fully realize the potential of how content is valued by consumers today. hui.
Ficto has established a good monetization base with some of the world’s biggest brands, said Vincent Butta, co-founder of ZASH. ZASH can amplify and extend this monetization effort through our vast reach through influencer networks, direct content distribution platforms, and other related ZASH platform companies. Through these platforms, we can drive the deeper and more meaningful engagement that brands demand, while increasing traffic both to and from Ficto. Our extensive experience in this area and our long-standing relationships with brands will further accelerate monetization.
About Vinco Ventures, Inc.
Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a merger and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. The Vincos BIG (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) Strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are ready to scale and increase those acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information, please see our investor presentation or visit Investors.vincoventures.com.
About ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation
ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation is an evolved network of synergistic companies working together to disrupt the media and entertainment industry as we know it today. Our team is led by a group of smart, if not a little cheeky, consummate disruptors who have attended the rodeo before. They have an exceptional ability to pivot because their knowledge and experience is constant and unyielding.
Los Angeles-based Ficto is a free streaming service offering audience participation in its shows and is currently available for download on iOS and Android. Fictos shows have unique features including two-way engagement, live streaming, location activations, and audience submissions. Ficto’s programming is centered around niche audiences and fans who are often underserved. To find out more, visit: https://ficto.tv/.
To the extent that the statements contained in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and information which is based on beliefs and information currently available to the management of the company as well as estimates and assumptions made by the management of the company. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this presentation, the words “estimate”, “expect,” intend, “believe,” plan “,” anticipate “,” plan “and other words or the negative of these Similar terms and expressions with respect to the business or management of the company identifies forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and otherwise factors relating to the industry of the Company, its operations and results of operations and any business that may be acquired by the Company. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect , actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, assumed, estimated, expected or anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot t guarantee future results, performances or achievements. Under applicable law, including United States safety laws, the company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results.
