Austin Shakespeare Offers Bard & Bollywood Scenic Working Class





Austin Shakespeare will continue his Bard and Bollywood series with an online theater workshop led by Tamil Periasamy on Saturday, February 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost of the program is $ 15 for participants and $ 10 for observers. Registration is available by e-mail at [email protected]. “We’re going to watch some scenes from Bollywood Shakespeare movies and analyze the text and the performance,” Periasamy said. “All experience levels are welcome, participants from MENASA (Middle East / North Africa / South Asia) are preferred, everyone is welcome to observe.” Each participant will work on a two-page scene and receive adjustments from the instructor. The workshop will also include helpful tips and tricks for bringing the text to life, as well as a question and answer session. Tamil Periasamy is a theater / film actor from Atlanta, Georgia. He appeared in Austin Shakespeare’s Indian Ink and The Importance of Being Earnest. Notable career roles include Stanley in Streetcar Named Desire, Petruchio in Taming of the Shrew, Tom Collins in RENT, and Reverend Hale in The Crucible. Other regional: Arcadia, Twelfth night, Love’s Labor’s Lost, Fool for Love, Water By the Spoonful. TV / FILM: MacGyver, Spiderman: Homecoming. He is a fellow of the Society of Fight Directors and a graduate of the University of Virginia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos