A problem in the matrix, on simulation theory

A few days ago, presenting his film from a distance A glitch in the matrix at the Sundance Home Film Festival, director Rodney Ascher noted, with what I’m pretty sure a chuckle, that a virtual life film, made virtually, is now premiering in the same way . It was, indeed, oddly apropos: the film Aschers focuses on the fervent belief of some that our world is just a computer simulation la The matrix. Combining ethics and aesthetics, his interviews were all done by computer, his subjects generally appearing as whimsical video game-style avatars. Other than the pre-existing movies and news clips (of which there are admittedly a lot), the movie doesn’t appear to have any actual footage. When a house is presented, it is a virtual 3D tour; when you see an exterior, it’s from Google Street View. One suspects there was never a physical camera pointing, no awkward large light layout, maybe not even someone who called Action! And so, ultimately, no typical screening: no physical festival audience huddled in seats, no big screen, no director in duck boots and fleece awkwardly holding a microphone, no dimming of the lights. The movie could have been as much of an illusion as (allegedly) life itself.

Lucky for us, the life and the movie are real, and A glitch in the matrix, despite all of its numerical constraints, is deliriously lively and expansive as well as fascinating. It’s jam-packed with ideas and stories, and it builds itself amid its web cluttered with potentially baffling theories towards the kind of emotional conclusion one might not expect from a film so steeped in abstract thought. It’s also just plain creepy: Ascher structures his journey around images from a 1977 lecture by legendary visionary and paranoid science fiction author Philip K. Dick, who tells an audience in Metz, France, that we live in a computer-programmed reality. , one of many. (If you find this world bad, you should see some of the others, Dick aside.) Buttoned up and outstretched, his eyes swinging every now and then as he reads a prepared text, the author has the aura to the both of a seer and A mad man. What he says may be crazy, but the seriousness of his laser beam is convincing; as with a cult leader, you are afraid to doubt him.

Less intimidating are Ascher’s chatty interviews with various people who discuss their own journeys to simulation theory. Paul Gude, digitally costumed in some sort of shimmering, jeweled Lion-O outfit, relates how, while growing up in a sparsely populated town in Illinois, he came to see the people around him as fakes and buildings like empty western movies. – stylish facades. He later describes how he was panicked during church services when he realized that all of the humans singing around him were simply making sounds through shreds of meat inside their bodies. Brother Lo Mystwood, his avatar a sort of pink-knotted robo-Anubis, explains that he mapped out the events of his life and found that everything happens according to a pattern, things having to do with his work happen on certain days. , things to do with family on other days, etc. He later remembers how his experience in a sensory deprivation tank made him realize that his body is an illusion. Alex LeVine, in a neon shaman outfit with what appears to be a brain floating inside his mask, describes a revealing incident in Cuernavaca, Mexico, when he felt calm after a drunken ride and a showdown with corrupt local cops and became convinced the world was watching over him.

The subjects interviewed by the Aschers (which include artists, scientists, and researchers) are hyperintelligent, articulate, and entertaining, though there is a great temptation to sit there and poke holes in their so-called evidence. (Yes, many kids go through a time when they think everyone around them is an impostor or a robot; it’s just the rest of us growing up. Yes, humans are animals made of meat. , but we use our meat bodies and our meat faces and meat brains and meat mouths to think, dream and do nice things sometimes. And yes, the people who are lucky enough to survive horrible accidents drunk driving and clashes with cops can think about them and find God or something else, while the those who don’t survive are unfortunately not there to offer their theories.) But the content of the film is not that of doubt or ridicule. The stories of these peoples are not so bizarre or surreal; they are, on the whole, universal and relatable. All saw and felt the same things, but they treated them in different ways.

Some, horribly: In the second half of the film, Ascher includes an interview with Joshua Cooke, a young man from Virginia who has become so obsessed with The matrix and the belief that his world was a simulation that he murdered his parents right after delivering Neos’ last speech from that movie into their home phone. (Cooke doesn’t have an avatar; he’s in jail.) As another interview topic suggests, even if you’ve decided that reality is a simulation, you still have to live it and get on with your day. Everything else would lead to madness.

Ascher always seems to find a way out of these dense cognitive labyrinths. He realized years 2014 Room 237, which lists a variety of individuals at times extreme readings of Stanley Kubricks’ film The brilliant. This documentary, even as it delves deeper and deeper into the often twisted conspiracy theories its subjects indulge in, is ultimately about something much simpler and more sincere: the love of cinema and the ways ( good and bad) that one can become totally obsessed with a work of art. The director finds people who think too much, then finds cinematic ways to think too much with them, but always with an eye on the big picture, always with an eye on why it might all matter to the rest of us. And so A glitch in the matrix It’s not about whether they were living in a simulation, but about the many understandable reasons for someone to think so. In fact, these are the mysteries of human experience. The world fuck crazy, man. Some people answer it with religion, others by assuming that we are controlled by a giant video game from another dimension. Anyone who claims to know for sure is lying or is crazy. All we know is that at the end of the day there was still a bunch of shreds of meat, virtual or not, and we have a lot of beating to do.