Super Bowl 2021: The Weeknd ‘Highlights’: Every Song Ranked

The Weeknd says their new compilation, The Highlights, isn’t a blockbuster hit set, but the only reason anyone should take this claim seriously is because the album doesn’t include their ecstatic 2015 single In the Night.

Released just days before Hell made headlines on Super Bowl LV’s Sunday halftime show, the nearly sold out Highlights do what all the best collections do: bring together the material best known for everyone be curious about it. for example, a performance on the most watched music on stage can quickly upgrade.

So why try to prevent this thing from being called what it clearly is? Maybe The Weeknd, an old-school album guy who spent the last year and changed promoting After Hours in 2020 costume, thinks the openly commercial format belittles his songs. Still, that didn’t stop his team from sending a press release on Friday saying that, 12 minutes after its fall, Highlights became the most-listened to album in history on Spotify. (That’s because the existing streams for each song, including several with over a billion each, instantly got added to the compilation.)

More likely, the Weeknd wants to avoid giving anyone the idea that he has hit some type of plateau that is not yet on the constant upward curve his career has looked like since he mysteriously exited there. ten years ago from the Toronto subway. Aside from his inexplicable laundering at the upcoming Grammy Awards, this pop-soul writer keeps getting bigger (if not better) even though his increasingly polished music retains its dark and eccentric side.

Here is a recap of the 18 titles of The Highlights, classified as the hits business always invites us to do from worst to best.

18. Heartless

The least impressive of the Weeknds’ five No.1 hits, After Hours’s debut single looks in retrospect like something of a red herring: as the rest of the album reaches new sonic and emotional clarity, Heartless recycles from old themes and textures for a cloudy midtempo. number minus any actual pain or joy.

17. Knowledge

Among these old themes: his instinctive avoidance of any kind of engagement. That resistance is starting to crack in this cut from 2015. You made me spend some time, he sings to a dizzy beat but the Known, unusually vague, never explains how or why.

16. After hours

Using his sweetest falsetto, the Weeknd reveals that he wants to share babies with a lover and then hits an unhappy Yoda-like note telling him: Protection, we won’t need it.

15. Often

Form follows function in this slow, murky jam of having so much sex that the act has become kind of boredom.

14. Pray for me

Paired with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, the Weeknd sets aside his usual concerns for an industrial, slender R&B tune about the sacrifices a hero is asked to make.

13. Save your tears

A light, metronomic, 80s-style synth pop that clearly shows how much he’s absorbed the lessons of what his pal Max Martin calls melodic math.

12. The morning

A dark and witty old man from the singers’ first DIY mixtape, back when he thought drinking Aliz with our breakfast cereal was something to brag about.

11. Call my name

Widely thought to have been inspired by his relationship with Selena Gomez (whose kidney transplant in 2017 evidently led him to almost cut a piece of myself for your life), this swooning waltz is the Weeknd at its most morbid grandiose. .

10. Starboy

Set to a dystopian disco groove produced by Daft Punk, the singer details his celebrity lifestyle in a series of nouveau-rich vignettes, each more vivid than the next: The competition, I don’t really listen / Im in the blue Mulsanne bumping New Edition.

9. Die for you

Implicit in most of The Weeknd’s recent stuff, there are questions about how a breed of artists determines how we classify their music. But this relatively deep cut from the 2016 Starboy album is as pure (and pretty) a soul ballad as it ever was.

8. Love me harder

Years before Ariana Grande performed vigorously in her current single 34 + 35, do the math if you need to, she invited The Weeknd to join her for this lightly coded celebration of rough sex.

seven. Wicked games

Another holdover from his pre-major-label days, this one with a hypnotic guitar hit and a track intended from the start to place him in an elegant tradition of doomed romantic obsession.

6. Blinding lights

According to music industry journal Hits, Blinding Lights grossed just over $ 70,000 in streaming revenue last week, more than a year after its first appearance on the Hot 100. Currently, it’s is at number 3. If we can’t get sick of it, this song will pay off for the kids of Weeknds Mulsannes.

5. I can’t feel my face

It’s impossible to be surprised now, after half a decade of pop culture ubiquity, but try to remember the first time you heard Cant Feel My Face how you felt when, after about 40 seconds of brooding synth scaping, the singer suddenly yelled out Dont Stop Til You Get Enough, then dropped a bassline so nasty you had to scream too.

4. In your eyes

Kenny G heard this impeccably rendered pop-soul-funk comeback and knew he had to jump on a remix. That’s all. This is the blurb.

3. Gagné (Fifty Shades of Gray)

The lyrics are not his finest: I like when we call unexpected / Because I hate when the expected moments. And the movie he wrote it for? A little awkward. But with its delicate intervals and intricate tracks, this Orchestral Torch song could present its best vocal performance to date.

2. The hills

Fortunately exaggerated but still slightly terrifying, The Weeknd’s nightmarish portrayal of a life in ruins somewhere south of Mulholland replaced Cant Feel My Face at # 1, then spent six weeks parked there as a smash pop. the most twisted in the Americas from the Hotel California?

1. I feel it coming

The extremes of The Weeknds go both ways: addressed to a woman who was abused by a guy like the one in The Hills You were afraid of love and what it did to you, he coos robo- guitars that evoke Michael Jacksons Human Nature this is quite simply one of the most beautiful love songs of the last 20 years.