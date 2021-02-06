ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group Sign Yellowstone Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan for Exclusive Multi-Series Blockbuster | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 5, 2021 – ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group announced today that they have preemptively extended their relationship with Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, cables no.1 show. Sheridan will create exclusive cross-platform content with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios as part of the multi-year pact that includes five cycles per year of scripted and procedural series. Content will be exclusive to ViacomCBS, including, but not limited to Paramount Network, Paramount +, CBS, and other VCBS brands and platforms. The third season of Yellowstone was the most-watched cable season premiere in two years, with a record 6.5 million live viewers +3. The show co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson has also developed a community of rabid fans. In the wake of this success, viewers will get a special preview of Sheridans new series for Paramount + a prequel to the hit drama titled Y: 1883 during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7. Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west across the Great Plains to the last stronghold of untamed America. It’s a brutal account of western expansion and an in-depth study of a family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in the Americas, Montana’s promised land. The series builds on Paramount + ‘s key strategy to franchise the branded shows and intellectual property for which MTV Entertainment Studios will be a major supplier. It will be produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. According to Sheridan, “I am delighted to continue the story of Yellowstone and thanks to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to continue to expand the family for the fans. “ Taylor Sheridan is a visionary designer whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the world; we’re delighted he’s calling ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment at his home, said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment. We couldn’t be more excited to build on our partnership with him, to expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylors’ limitless talent across all of our brands and platforms. David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said: Taylor Sheridan is a master of worldbuilding and has a singular voice that makes him one of today’s most remarkable creators who create must-have content. Our mission at 101 is to produce content that sparks cultural conversations with renowned creators leading our projects, and that’s exactly what we’re envisioning for this collaboration. This agreement is an extension of our long-standing relationship with ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor and we look forward to our future endeavors. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005544/en/ CONTACT: Kyle Pleva |[email protected] Joyia Sandoval |[email protected] Rachel Villegas |[email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FAMILY SPORTS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES CONSUMER TEENS TELEVISION AND RADIO FILM AND MOVING IMAGES LICENSE (ENTERTAINMENT) GENERAL SPORTS MARKETING ENTERTAINMENT ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL WOMEN CELELEBRITY CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY OTHER SOCIAL TECHNOLOGY OTHER WOMEN CÉLEMABRITY SOURCE: MTV Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/02/2021 19:41 / DISC: 05/02/2021 19:40 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005544/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos