Bollywood Roundup: Shama Sikander, Varun Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more …

Shama Sikander is grateful to fans for their love

Bombay– Actress Shama Sikander recently took a trip down memory lane, browsing her most loved photos on Instagram. in doing so, the actress admitted that her fans were keeping her going.

“A big thank you to all my fans. They are the top priority on my list. I always work hard to do better, to be the best version of me, better for myself and my fans. Their overwhelming love keeps me going and gives me the strength to keep going, ”the actor says.

Known for her television career on shows such as Ye Meri Life, Seven and Baal Veer, Shama says, “I started very young when I was not even a teenager and the fan love has been constant. I cannot thank the Almighty more for such a blessed life. Thanks for all the feedback. It’s so precious to me.

Varun Sharma got a surprise visit from Varun Dhawan on ‘Cirkus’ set

Bombay– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan surprised Varun Sharma on his birthday, by going to the last shoot during the ongoing filming of Cirkus.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma labeled it as one of the “best” birthdays of all time.

He said: “(It’s) one of the best birthdays ever, on sets with Cirkus madcaps. This is a moment that cannot be expressed, and thank you (director of Cirkus) Rohit (Shetty) sir and the whole team for making this day even more special.

“Also, Varun thank you very much for surprising me and participating in this celebration,” said Sharma, who rose to fame with her endearing character in “Fukrey” named Choocha.

The actor, who turned 30 on Thursday, is currently busy filming Cirkus.

Varun has several films lined up this year. He will next be seen in RoohiAfza, and is preparing to start working on the third installment of the popular Fukrey franchise after completing “Cirkus”.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about her distinct look in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’

Bombay– National award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is collaborating with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha again in the upcoming film Anek, and his slit eyebrow in the first frames has sparked general interest among fans. The actor says the idea was to create a distinct look.

Speaking about his character Joshua in the film, he said, “I have been fortunate to collaborate with filmmakers who encourage me to add my creative contributions to their vision for storytelling. The slit of eyebrows I wear on Anek was an idea that I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that audiences have never seen me in, and I’m glad people noticed and are discussing it.

Ayushmann, known to be Bollywood’s Mr. Disruptor for his unconventional roles, says he has found support within the industry for taking risks while portraying unusual roles.

“I’ve always been a passionate artist who wants to help build my characters and how they look on screen,” Ayushmann noted, adding, “I always take these mental notes and discuss them.”

He draws on recent examples to make his point. “In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, for example, my character wears a nose ring. I had bounced this idea on (director) Hitesh (Kewalya) and (producer) Anand Rai sir. I am glad that they took this contribution. Likewise, Shoojit (Sircar) sir was happy with the idea that I would have a lisp in Gulabo Sitabo ”, he recalls.

Nora Fatehi can do it all as a performer: choreographer “ Chhod Denge ”

Bombay– Choreographer Rajit Dev recently performed Nora Fatehi’s moves in the music video for Sachet-Parampara’s new non-cinematic song, Chhod denge.

Although it took 40 days of intense practice, Rajit says Nora finally delivered what was expected of her.

“It was a challenge for both of us because there are people who say she’s good at article numbers, but I know as an artist she could do anything. Although it was a challenge, she has a proven track record in this one, ”Rajit tells IANS.

He adds: “This song is very different from what Nora did in the past in Bollywood. She performed mostly western dances, and although it was a Bollywood song, her dancing was not typical of Bollywood. This is the first time we have had the opportunity to portray Nora in a completely different style. She performed as you would see a certain Bollywood dance choreographed by Saroj Khan or Vaibhavi Merchant. (IANS)