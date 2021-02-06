Entertainment
Miranda Lambert says ‘no one was hurt’ after hit and run
Miranda Lambert is “grateful” that “no one was hurt” after she and Husband Brendan McLoughlin were involved in a getaway crash in Georgia.
The “BlueBird” singer, 37, said on Instagram On Thursday, the couple cut their road trip short and returned safely to Nashvill after being “swept up” near Atlanta.
“One (expletive) in a small car with temperature plates drove erratically and tried to squeeze between us and (a) semi-truck in 70’s,” the country music star wrote, sharing a video damages. “He hit the draft (trailer) on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane. We did the fishtail pretty well, but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess. the damage. “
Lambert continued, “No one was hurt thank God. We are so grateful that nothing worse has happened.”
Miranda Lambert,Ingrid Andress leads 2021 nationwide Grammy nominations
Although the erratic driver “spun” without stopping, Lambert said that “their vehicle and trailer could roll,” thanks to her husband’s swift actions.
“@brendanjmcloughlinkept our trailer is stable enough to have been swept to the side,” she applauded her husband, as shequietly married in January 2019.
Lambert also thanked her mother: “I called Mom right away to let her know that I know her prayers are still being heard because I know she prays for us every morning around 4:30 a.m. Especially when we are on. the road.”
“Of course not!”: Miranda Lambert jokes with a troll who suggested her marriage wouldn’t last
Despite the fear, Lambert called their road trip “beautiful,” sharing additional shots from the trip. The couple traveled to Asheville, NC, Charleston, South Carolina, and Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, on their getaway.
“Overall it was an amazing trip,” she said. “We learned that we have a lot to see and a lot to be thankful for.”
For his part, McLoughlin said the trip not only “left me speechless” but also “10 pounds heavier and made me realize exactly why I keep my gym membership.”
“Attach the draft to the hitch, get in the car and go,” he wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Traveling, no matter where it is, has always been my love. Walking the streets of a place you’ve never been, learning history, it’s absolutely fascinating. Anyone who knows me, knows my love absolute for the food. “
Lambert and McLoughlin celebrated their two-year anniversary last month. “2 years of hitchhiking!” Lambert celebrated the Instagram.McLoughlinadded: “Happy birthday to this amazing woman.”
Grammy nominations:Nashville women make history
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]