Actor Adarsh ​​Gourav turned heads with his stellar performance in the recently released film The white tiger. Even though he shared the on-screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao, he managed to draw the audience’s attention to himself with his performance.The actor played the central character Balram Halwai in the film. However, it was not his first appearance on the screen. He had also played the role of a young Shah Rukh Khan in the film My name is khan directed by Karan Johar. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Adarsh ​​Gourav spoke about his memories of working on My name is khan.

Speaking about his memories associated with reading the younger version of Shah Rukh Khan in the movie and how the experience turned out, Adarsh ​​said: It was good you know. At that time, my family and I had no idea that was what I would do in the future. So for us it’s like a great opportunity. I was initially very excited when I got the casting call saying I had it. I was as if I was going abroad to shoot for Karan Johar’s film and then I found out that I would shoot at the Chamunda gas station in Borivali. Because I had never traveled abroad. But no worries.

My parents were so excited. I shot for three days and on the three days different parents came. One day my grandfather and my father came, one day my mother came, one day my brother and his friends came. We were all in awe of the filming process. And even less no member of our family takes action, no one has ever seen a shooting. We were fascinated by the whole process with the vanity, everyone eating together. Karan Johar is taller in real life. The observations were very naive. It was a pure experience. I wish I could have felt that again about a shoot, he added.

More Pages: My Name Is Khan Box Office Collection, My Name Is Khan Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.