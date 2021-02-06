Netflix sued by actor over COVID-19 working conditions

An actor continued Netflix more than COVID-19 working conditions relating to a Strange things event in 2020.

Timothy Hearl was performing as Demogorgon from the hit series at the live event Stranger Things: Driving to Experience, which opened last October in Los Angeles.

The drive-through show, created alongside Secret Cinema, took fans through the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the setting for the sci-fi show. The artists are on hand to create scenes for the show.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter says that after portraying a Demogorgon for a while, Hearl was then given another role as a character wearing a Hazardous Materials suit.

The new lawsuit says Hearl shared his concern about the risk of contracting COVID-19 during indoor rehearsals for the show, before filing a complaint with the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which he says ultimately led to his contract for the event. finished.

In response, a source from the production said there had not been any positive cases of coronavirus in any of the actors who appeared on the show.

A representative for Empyrean, who produced the show alongside Netflix and Secret Cinema, said in a statement: The safety of fans and our team members has remained the top priority since the inception of the Stranger things lead to the experience.

“Strong measures are in place to protect the health and well-being of everyone on site, and we are proud that these protocols have resulted in an excellent safety record.