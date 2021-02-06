Ariana Grande ’34 +35 ‘Remix Lyrics, Feat. Stallion Doja Cat & Megan Thee





Hmm You might think that I’m crazy

The way i want

If I say it clearly

Just give me babies

So what are you doing tonight?

You better say, “Do the right thing” (yeah)

I watch movies, but we ain’t seen nothing tonight (yeah) I don’t wanna keep you awake (you)

But show me, can you continue? (It up)

Cause then I’m gonna have to keep you awake

Damn, maybe I’ll keep you awake boy

I drank coffee (I drank coffee, coffee)

And I ate healthy (I ate healthy, healthy)

You know I keep it squeaky, yeah (you know I keep it squeaky)

Save my energy (yeah, yeah, save my energy) Can you stay awake all night?

F — me until the light of day

Thirty-four, thirty-five (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay awake all night? (All night long)

F — me until the light of day

Thirty-four, thirty-five (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Can we stay up all night? F — a time difference

You bring your fine and your travel bag

Add up the numbers or be behind it

Play and rewind that, listen, you’ll find that

I want this six-nine without Tekashi

And I want your body and I make it obvious

Wake up the neighbors, we have an audience

They hear the applause, but we don’t applaud them (yeah, yeah)

Six o’clock and I crush

Then he arrives at seven now he wants it

When he got there at eight o’clock we said, “F — it”

Forget about your daughter, pretend I’m her

Come make the cat purr, come hurt my back, ayy

Squirt and rain and shower and spray

Now it’s perfect, baby, we don’t get enough sleep

But I’ll keep you awake, if you can keep going (baby) Can you stay awake all night? (All night long)

F — me till daylight (daylight)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay awake all night? (Can you stay?)

F — me till the light of day (can you stay?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Ayy rock like a baby, but you know I’m about to keep you awake

Welcome to my channel, and today I’m about to teach you something

I can pop your legs like a Cancan

Wake up the neighbors, make it look like the band playing

Bi —, let me get cute (yeah)

He’s about to pass (he’s about to pass)

I have been in the shower for about an hour

He ended up playing a dog in it so he’s bald

Netflix or Hulu? Baby you choose

I’m like Starbucks, three pumps, ooh

It’s good for your health, call it a super food

When I’m alone, do crafts like on YouTube

Bad, bad bi —, all the boys wanna spank me (spank me)

I left it for reading, my girlfriend must thank me (thank you)

Point her toes, ballerina, no tutu

Baby I’m the best, don’t know what other people do (ayy, ayy, ayy, yeah)

Dive into the water like a private island

Thirty-four, thirty-five, we can sixty-nine

And I was a bad girl but this p — y on the right list (right list)

Hope you’re not tired, we won’t stop until I’m done (ayy, ayy, ayy, yeah) Can you stay awake all night?

F — me until the light of day (yeah, yeah)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Thirty-four, thirty-five)

Can you stay awake all night? (Do you know what that means?)

F — me till the light of day (do you know what that means?)

Thirty-four, thirty-five (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah yeah yeah Means I want “69” with you

No ch …

Math lessons

Has never been good Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind Lyrics Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony / ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc. Written by: Ariana Grande, Tayla Parx, Victoria Monet, Albert Stanaj, Courageous Xavier Herrera, Peter Lee Johnson, Scott Nicholson, Steven Franks, Tommy Brown

