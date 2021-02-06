Lisa Vanderpump Takes New Series With E! | Entertainment





Lisa Vanderpump landed a new reality series with E !. The 60-year-old restaurateur and TV personality rose to fame with Bravo The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before landing her own series called Vanderpump Rules, which chronicles the lives of her staff at her restaurant in California. And after leaving Real Housewives in 2019, and the announcement that season nine of Vanderpump’s Rules has been on hold indefinitely, Lisa is now set to lead a new show called Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump. The new series, which will air on E !, will see Lisa invite her famous friends to her Beverly Hills mansion for a chic dinner at home, where they will enjoy an evening of cocktails, games and feasts that she creates. herself. Different episodes of the show that will be filmed at his Villa Rosa estate will have different themes, such as Diva Tea, Beverly Hills Comfort Food, and Ladies who Brunch. Each episode will feature three guests, who are expected to include Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Dr Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel and Vivica A. Fox. Filming on the new reality show began in late 2020, and production insiders say most of the show takes place in Lisas’s outdoor dining room, so the cast and crew can continue to film throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump is scheduled to begin airing on March 18.

