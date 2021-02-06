The feud between Hollywood agents and TV writers ends





A bitter row between thousands of film and television screenwriters and Hollywood’s big talent agencies ended on Friday, almost two years after it began. William Morris Endeavor became the last of the major agencies to strike a new franchise deal with the two Writers Guild of America unions, claiming they did so on Friday afternoon. Writers have been with this agency since our inception, and they will continue to be a cornerstone of WME, said Ariel Emanuel, Managing Director of Endeavor, which controls WME. We look forward to serving their advocates once again during this unprecedented time in our industry. In the end, the writers’ unions got what they asked for, but only after a confrontation with court battles and a number of accusations of bad behavior. In a episode, a senior WME leader accused a union leader of wanting to kill him; the union leader refused say that.

I have said over and over again that no one wants the agency’s campaign more than me, and I am very happy that we achieved our goal, said David Goodman, president of the West Coast branch of the guilds. He added that the agencies that represent us now have their financial interests aligned with their writer clients. In April 2019, thousands of Hollywood writers fired their agents for what union leaders described as corrupt agency practices. The dispute centered on two agency practices that the unions said created serious conflicts of interest. Agencies had long argued that the practices were in place to benefit writers, not harm them. But the slowdown in Hollywood productions during the pandemic put stress on agencies, and the big three fired dozens of their teams last year. The union dispute was costing them income they would have earned by making deals for their writing clients. Last July, the United Talent Agency struck a deal with writers unions, and ICM Partners followed suit a month later. In December, the Creative Artists Agency signed a new agreement with the unions. As part of the deals, the agencies said they would end a practice called packaging soon. In addition, they will only keep a minority stake capped at 20% in the production entities that they had started to ramp up in recent years.

Packaging, a decades-old practice, involved teaming up writers with other agency clients for a television or film project. When agents took packaging costs, they were forgoing the usual 10% commission of their writing clients and instead would be paid directly by the studio signing the agreement. The unions argued that this meant the agencies were not putting the financial interests of their authors first. When the agencies created sister production entities to make TV shows and films themselves, unions argued that writers could not be fairly represented by people who were also their bosses. The agencies countered that the companies would create more competition in an industry dominated by well-funded tech giants like Netflix, Apple and Amazon. Over the past 22 months, writers have remained largely united, although there was an effort in 2019 backed by many of Hollywood’s most famous writers to move union leaders with people more willing to close. an agreement with the agencies. That effort failed after nearly four in five writers continued to support the management team.

