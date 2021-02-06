‘WandaVision’ Episode 5: Quicksilver (aka Pietro), Explained

This story includes spoilers from the fifth episode of WandaVision.

WandaVision knows how to keep its viewers on their toes.

The last episode of the Disney + series, aptly titled On a Very Special Episode, ends with a very special surprise appearance by Pietro Maximoff, Wandas’ brother. Except, as Darcy notes while observing the scene on her monitor, it wasn’t exactly the same Pietro that was previously introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Until now, MCU Pietro has been played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The speedster, who along with Wanda had been recruited into the fight against the Avengers, ultimately died a hero in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). As WandaVision has shown in recent episodes, it is a loss that Wanda is still grieving.

The Pietro Wanda greets at his doorstep at the end of the fifth episode of WandaVisions, however, is portrayed by Evan Peters. In the scene, Wanda and Vision appear to be taken aback by her sudden appearance and apparent makeover.

But fans of the Foxs X-Men franchise will recognize Peters for his role as mutant Quicksilver, aka Peter Maximoff. Introduced in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, this Quicksilver is another take on the same Marvel comic book hero that MCU Pietro is based on. Peters last described the character in Dark Phoenix 2019.

Pietro vs. Peter

In the comics, Wanda / Scarlet Witch and Pietro / Quicksilver are twin mutants who eventually learn their father is Magneto, a character who over the years has been more of an X-Men villain than not. Before their family ties were revealed, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were part of Magnetos Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. When the twins finally change sides, they choose to join the Avengers.

This means that Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were associated with the comic book titles X-Men and Avengers, which is not a problem in the comics but gets more complicated when licensing agreements come into play. Until recently, different companies held the film rights for the two teams. Ultimately, that meant the Foxs X-Men movies could include Quicksilver / Peter as long as there was no mention of the Avengers, and the MCU movies could include Pietro as long as there was no mention of the Avengers. mutants or X-Men.

The 2019 acquisition of Fox by Disneys was a game-changer. The Fox separate X-Men franchise is gone, and Marvel Studios is free to incorporate any of these characters into the MCU.

What does this appearance mean?

Peters appearance as Pietro at Wandas’s Door could be something of a fun Easter Egg to foreshadow what’s to come in the series and in the MCU more broadly.

The concept of a multiverse or the simultaneous existence of a group of multiple observable universes is not new or unique to Marvel (see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). And we already know that the events of WandaVision will help set up the next Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Perhaps Wanda bringing the X-Men Peter the Pietro franchises from another universe into her world at Westview is a precursor to how the multiverse will come into play in the MCU.

Pietros ‘appearance could also be a tribute to Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipels’ 2005 House of M series, one of the comic book storylines that seems to have inspired parts of WandaVision. In the eight-issue story, Wandas’ overwhelming grief leads her to use her powers to create an alternate reality where many characters are living their dreams. This ultimately revealed that Pietro was the one who suggested he use his power in this way because he was afraid the Avengers / X-Men, who had viewed the grieving Wanda as a powerful threat, would kill her.

The end of the House of M storyline also had a big impact on the X-Men and all of the mutants on Earth. Wanda has been shown to have the ability to remove (and later restore) the powers of mutants. Maybe WandaVision will offer some advice on how Mutants and the X-Men can be incorporated into the MCU.

Then again, as WandaVision has shown, Wanda can turn existing things into something else see the kevlar in Monica Rambeaus’ outfits and affect people’s understanding of their own identity to play the characters on her sitcom.

Maybe this new Pietro is just a guy from Westview who Wanda redesign to play Pietro when she needed him, and Peters’ appearance is a tribute to past sitcoms that recast the main characters.

That said, the introduction of the twins Wanda and Visions seems to indicate that things aren’t that simple. Viewers will just have to stay tuned to see how events unfold.