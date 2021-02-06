Entertainment
‘WandaVision’ Episode 5: Quicksilver (aka Pietro), Explained
This story includes spoilers from the fifth episode of WandaVision.
WandaVision knows how to keep its viewers on their toes.
The last episode of the Disney + series, aptly titled On a Very Special Episode, ends with a very special surprise appearance by Pietro Maximoff, Wandas’ brother. Except, as Darcy notes while observing the scene on her monitor, it wasn’t exactly the same Pietro that was previously introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Until now, MCU Pietro has been played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The speedster, who along with Wanda had been recruited into the fight against the Avengers, ultimately died a hero in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). As WandaVision has shown in recent episodes, it is a loss that Wanda is still grieving.
The Pietro Wanda greets at his doorstep at the end of the fifth episode of WandaVisions, however, is portrayed by Evan Peters. In the scene, Wanda and Vision appear to be taken aback by her sudden appearance and apparent makeover.
But fans of the Foxs X-Men franchise will recognize Peters for his role as mutant Quicksilver, aka Peter Maximoff. Introduced in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, this Quicksilver is another take on the same Marvel comic book hero that MCU Pietro is based on. Peters last described the character in Dark Phoenix 2019.
Pietro vs. Peter
In the comics, Wanda / Scarlet Witch and Pietro / Quicksilver are twin mutants who eventually learn their father is Magneto, a character who over the years has been more of an X-Men villain than not. Before their family ties were revealed, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were part of Magnetos Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. When the twins finally change sides, they choose to join the Avengers.
This means that Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were associated with the comic book titles X-Men and Avengers, which is not a problem in the comics but gets more complicated when licensing agreements come into play. Until recently, different companies held the film rights for the two teams. Ultimately, that meant the Foxs X-Men movies could include Quicksilver / Peter as long as there was no mention of the Avengers, and the MCU movies could include Pietro as long as there was no mention of the Avengers. mutants or X-Men.
The 2019 acquisition of Fox by Disneys was a game-changer. The Fox separate X-Men franchise is gone, and Marvel Studios is free to incorporate any of these characters into the MCU.
What does this appearance mean?
Peters appearance as Pietro at Wandas’s Door could be something of a fun Easter Egg to foreshadow what’s to come in the series and in the MCU more broadly.
The concept of a multiverse or the simultaneous existence of a group of multiple observable universes is not new or unique to Marvel (see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). And we already know that the events of WandaVision will help set up the next Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.
Perhaps Wanda bringing the X-Men Peter the Pietro franchises from another universe into her world at Westview is a precursor to how the multiverse will come into play in the MCU.
Pietros ‘appearance could also be a tribute to Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipels’ 2005 House of M series, one of the comic book storylines that seems to have inspired parts of WandaVision. In the eight-issue story, Wandas’ overwhelming grief leads her to use her powers to create an alternate reality where many characters are living their dreams. This ultimately revealed that Pietro was the one who suggested he use his power in this way because he was afraid the Avengers / X-Men, who had viewed the grieving Wanda as a powerful threat, would kill her.
The end of the House of M storyline also had a big impact on the X-Men and all of the mutants on Earth. Wanda has been shown to have the ability to remove (and later restore) the powers of mutants. Maybe WandaVision will offer some advice on how Mutants and the X-Men can be incorporated into the MCU.
Then again, as WandaVision has shown, Wanda can turn existing things into something else see the kevlar in Monica Rambeaus’ outfits and affect people’s understanding of their own identity to play the characters on her sitcom.
Maybe this new Pietro is just a guy from Westview who Wanda redesign to play Pietro when she needed him, and Peters’ appearance is a tribute to past sitcoms that recast the main characters.
That said, the introduction of the twins Wanda and Visions seems to indicate that things aren’t that simple. Viewers will just have to stay tuned to see how events unfold.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]