Colombian actor and influencer Jeison Hurtado Moreno is about to start his film career





It is very surreal to know the successes of people who make others learn something from their journey which can inspire them and change their lives for the better. The world of arts and entertainment is a world apart. It has so far hosted countless talents who have pushed boundaries and crossed borders to create a unique place in the hearts of the public. This very bond that they create with people helps them raise the bar for others in this ever-changing and ever-changing industry. Colombian actor and influencer Jeison Hurtado Moreno, who believed in his talents and passion as an actor and artist, is one of the names that has been creating a buzz lately for his looks, personality, charm and his fascinating talent. dynamic in the world of cinema and entertainment. Fans of this young talent can no longer control their enthusiasm because soon Jeison Hurtado Moreno will begin his “big dream act” in a huge action film between Colombia and India called “The same story of the dawn”, which in Spanish is called “LA MISMA MALDITA HISTORIA”. Of his upcoming film, the 30-year-old Colombian talent said, “I’ve always wanted to make great action movies, and when I heard the script for The Same Dawn Story, I was Totally agree. I think this movie was going to turn out to be one of the best in the years to come and I’m really thrilled and excited to be a part of such a wonderful project. This film is said to be Jeison Hurtado Moreno’s first bigger project and is expected to start filming by the end of 2021 or early 2022 due to these things or these Covid regulations. The actor and influencer are more than happy and excited for this project for two reasons – one is that it is a huge action movie and the other is that it would be shot in Cali. , where he is from and then probably to Mumbai, India, a country. for which the young talent has a lot of love and esteem. Interestingly, Jeison Hurtado Moreno, who now enjoys a huge fan and subscriber base today, has had a difficult journey that has led him to where he is today. Surrounded by many negativities from an early age, instead of losing hope, he moved past it all and channeled all of his energy and passion into becoming an actor to create a great career for himself. And, here he is today, not only lighting up the screen with his presence and talent, but also making him huge as an influencer on social media platforms not only in Cali but also in India. Jeison Hurtado Moreno says that the essence of his life is his belief in the love of God and his transformative power for humanity. It has already attracted over 140,000 followers on Instagram and is growing every day. This proves Jeison Hurtado Moreno’s talent and prowess as a quintessential actor and influencer. For more, don’t forget to follow him on Instagram @ jeisonf7. Posted on February 5, 2021

