Joanna Gaines reveals the best advice she’s received from other moms to celebrate her son’s 16th birthday





In celebrating her eldest son’s Sweet 16, Joanna Gaines took a moment to remember the early days. The former HGTV star and current Magnolia businesswoman celebrated her eldest son Drakes’ 16th birthday on Friday with a post on Instagram, next to an adorable photo of her toddler Drake. Gaines also took a moment to pay tribute to the support she received as a new mom. Drake was my little store baby and came to work with me every day, she wrote. Either I carried him on me or he slept in the pack and played behind the counter. When Drake was born, Gaines and her husband Chip Gaines were buying and renovating homes. It would still be almost a decade before their hugely popular HGTV Fixer Upper show launched. In 2005, when Drake was born, she was a first-time mom learning how to balance a baby and a business. One of the things I remember the most about those early days of chasing dreams and being a new mom was all the wisdom, encouragement, and support that came from other moms who came to shop, she says. The one consistent thing they would all say is, “Cherish this time around and hold it tight, because before you know it, it will someday drive and then go to college.” Only a year ago Drake got his driver’s license, a moment that Gaines said at the time was one of the tough and beautiful times of beginnings and ends that come with being a parent. Gaines said in her Instagram post on Friday that by celebrating Drakes’ birthday, she was also celebrating everyone who helped her as a child. I am eternally grateful to these clients who unwittingly became my mentors. I’ve kept their words all these years and tried my best to savor the moments along the way, but if they were right, it happened so quickly. Gaines and her husband, who married in 2003, have four additional children from Drake, including sons Duke and Crew, and daughters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay. Although the Gaines completed their HGTV show in 2018, they have since expanded into furniture, restaurants, and media. Their television network, named after their company, is expected to launch later this year.







