Sonic loses another voice actor

Sonic Voice actor Cindy Robinson revealed on Twitter that she won’t be returning to voice Pink Hedgehog Amy anymore Sonic press releases.

After being asked by a fan on Twitter, Robinson responded, “I take care of my brilliant compadres.” These “brilliant compadres”, of course, include Sonic voice actor Roger Craig Smith, as well as Colleen O’Shaughnessey, the voice of Tails. Roger Craig Smith announced on Twitter that his ten years as the iconic blue hedgehog had come to an end. Likewise, Colleen O’Shaughnessey replied to a Tweetsaying she won’t broadcast Tails in Sonic prime, the next Netflix Sonic to show.

Robinson has been Amy’s voiceover since 2010, expressing it inSonic colors, the differentSupersonic detonationgames and episodes, and theMario & Sonic at the Olympics press releases. OneTwitter User commented on how much she has grown as a voice actor throughout her time Amyand has also stated that she will be missed. He’s not the only one whose Twitter feed has been inundated with responses as fans thanked Amy and expressed how much they will miss her.

The official Sonic The Twitter account acknowledged the departure of Roger Craig Smith with a a sincere thank you to the voice actor. However, he has yet to say anything about the departure of Robinson or O’Shaughnessey. Robinson and the others may not be the only ones Sonic employees either. According to a Tweet shared on Reddit last year, two Sonic writers can also be out of business. Ken Pontac and Warren Graff’s LinkedIn pages seem to indicate that they are does not currently work with Sega of America. Again, there is no official news on this, but the loss of two writers who have worked at the company since 2009 could impact the future. Sonic Games.

While there’s no clear reason why Cindy Robinson and the others left the show, this isn’t the first time Sonic voice actors have changed over the years. In fact, one of Sonic’s former voice actors has expressed an interest in returning to the show. Ryan drummand, who voiced Sonic in Sonic adventure, Sonic Adventure 2, and Sonic heroes, announced during a livestream with EmuEmi that his agent had contacted Sega. This could mean that Drummand is returning to voice the main character in Sonic prime and future games. However, nothing is official and there has been no official news on who exactly replaces Sonic, Amy or Tails in future releases.