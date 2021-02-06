Entertainment
Shark Tank, Lori Grenier invests in NightCap, co-launched by a former FSU
They hooked up a shark.
In less than 10 minutes, brother and sister Michael and Shirah Benarde introduced their NightCap product as an inexpensive drink cover that doubles as a darling on ABC’s Shark Tank in Friday’s episode. They received an investment of $ 60,000 from Lori Grenier, inventor of more than 500 products.
Grenier wasted no time. She was struck by the social impact of reducing the number of date rape victims by preventing drinking spikes.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a product enter the Shark Tank that resonated more deeply with a social mission like this, Greiner said, followed by “wows audible to other Sharks.”
I constantly worry about young women, where women are drugging their drinks. They are attacked. It’s a horrible thing, and it’s super common, she says. “And I think that’s genius.
Previous coverage:FSU Student and Sister Launch ABC Shark Tank for Invention of ‘NightCap’
Greiners’ offer: $ 60,000 for 25% of the business, 5% more than what the Bénardes proposed.
But the seasoned retail product inventor expressed his passion to be a partner from the start and said: I’m going to do whatever I can to blow this up on social media and create videos.
“It has to be in the hands of all women,” said Greiner.
Barbara Cocoran, a Shark colleague who has visited Tallahassee in recent years, said she had never heard Greiner talk about a product with that kind of passion. His advice: you better grab this offer and run.
So that’s what the Benardes did. In unison, they reached out and said, Lori, you have a deal.
How it started, how is it going
Shirah, 18, a freshman at the University of Tampa, said she had the idea for NightCap in a dream after hearing about a friend experiencing a drinking spike.
When she woke up, Shirah went to her mother’s closet, grabbed a pair of pantyhose, and started making the first prototype.
Michael, 23, a recent Florida state graduate pursuing an MBA at his alma mater, gave up his legal endeavors to focus on Shirah’s dream product.
I saw his vision, he said, on the show. Having been in college for four years, I saw the need for a solution like this. So I decided to give it all up and make his dream come true. Now there we are.
According to the Benardes, NightCap launched 11 months ago and has reported sales of $ 68,000 since September. However, around $ 40,000 has been spent over the past six weeks due to the company’s laser focus on website optimization and social media marketing, including TikTok.
In March they figured out what was working and in June there was an explosion in sales, Michael said.
The brother-in-law duo explained their initial startup investments, including $ 18,000 from their parents, a crowdfunding campaign for $ 12,000 and winning four pitch contests worth a total of $ 15,000.
The patent pending product received immediate praise from the Sharks. But Greiner settled all the potential bidders with herdeal.
I’m just going to jump in here, right now, she said. I love this.
After the episode aired, Michael told the Tallahassee Democrat that Greiner was their first choice.
“This is what we wanted,” he said. “I think she is the perfect partner for this deal. I think her passion was the main reason she was our No.1.
The response to the rest of the episode was “insane,” he marveled. Barely 30 minutes after the segment, order alerts were pouring in.
“I had to turn off my phone because I thought it was going to break,” he said.
Learn more about the product athttps://nightcapit.com/
