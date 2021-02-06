



If Bollywood Stars Were Social Media Apps Each social media app has a different vibe and a different purpose. Perhaps this is the reason why everyone has their own preference when it comes to choosing one. However, what if we compare social media apps to our beloved Bollywood stars. Each star in the city of Tinsel has a unique quality that can be matched with a social media app. From Kangana Ranaut to Kareena Kapoor, we’ve had amazing choices for combinations. And believe us, we have the reasons. Check out our take on – if Bollywood stars were social media apps! Amitabh Bachchan as Facebook Like Big B, Facebook is the pioneer of everything. The actor loves to write long messages, which is a really special feature on Facebook. It is easy to use the platform and has a lot of new frequently used features. So just as Amitabh Bachchan continues to surprise with one brilliant performance after another, so does FB. Kangana Ranaut as Twitter This diva doesn’t mind being a bit controversial and that’s exactly why Twitter is the right choice for it. It is a much more serious platform compared to other social media apps. That’s why Kangana will be a perfect choice. You might agree or disagree with her, but you can’t get rid of the drama. Deepika Padukone as Pinterest DP is one of the most organized people in the town of Tinsel and a lot of people are looking for her for inspiration. In the world of social networks, Pinterest provides this level of organization. So she will be perfect for the role. Kareena Kapoor as Instagram Bebo is all about glamor and bling! She owns every photoshoot like a boss and that’s what makes her the perfect choice for Instagram. Although she made her late debut on the platform, she owned it remarkably. Shah Rukh Khan as Linkedin Now here is an actor who knows how to make contacts and make them last. His commitment to work is well known and millions of people around the world would support him as a person. He will make the perfect choice as a Linkedin.







