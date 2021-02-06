Oscar winner Christopher Plummer dead at 91

Los Angeles (AFP)

Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, whose decades-long career was marked by a starring stint in “The Sound of Music” and an Oscar victory later in life, has passed away, his manager said on Friday. He was 91 years old.

Plummer died at his Connecticut home with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side, his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt said.

“Chris was an amazing man who deeply loved and respected his profession with old-fashioned high manners, self-deriving humor and the music of words,” Pitt said in a statement.

“He was a national treasure who deeply appreciated his Canadian roots. With his art and his humanity, he touched all our hearts and his legendary life will last for all generations to come.

Plummer played the role of the aristocratic widower, Captain Georg von Trapp, opposite Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music”, the beloved cinematic tale of a family of musicians and their mischievous housekeeper in Austria on the eve of the Second World War.

Despite its huge worldwide success, Plummer publicly despised the film, calling its role “gooey” on The Hollywood Reporter in 2011.

But he then softened, telling the same publication in 2015 that the production was “the last bastion of peace and innocence in a very cynical time.”

– Versatile and prolific –

Plummer was one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and admired actors, with over 100 films to his name.

His first Oscar nomination was in 2010 for “The Last Station”, for his portrayal of Russian author Leo Tolstoy.

He eventually won the Golden Statuette two years later, becoming – at the age of 82 – the oldest actor to win an Oscar, for his supporting role in “Beginners” as the kissing man. openly his homosexuality only after the death of his wife. .

“Where have you been, all my life?” He joked about the trophy at the awards show, joking that he has been rehearsing his Oscar acceptance speech since birth.

In 2018, he earned another Oscar nomination after starring at the last minute in “All the Money in the World” for Kevin Spacey, who was kicked out of the film over charges of sexual misconduct.

Most recently, he starred in the 2019 thriller “Knives Out” alongside Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis.

– Career started in the 1950s –

Born December 13, 1929 in Toronto, Plummer made his professional theater debut in Ottawa in “The Rivals” in 1950.

He moved to Broadway in 1954 with “Starcross Story” and entered the cinema in 1958 with “Stage Struck”, before crossing the Atlantic in the early 1960s to work at the London theater.

Plummer has been said to be dynamic on stage, earning praise as one of the main Shakespearean actors to emerge from North America in the 20th century.

Some critics have said that he initially failed to project that charisma onto the big screen, but that changed with “The Sound of Music” his most famous role.

Following the runaway success of this film, Plummer won a host of other leading roles over the decades, including as the First Duke of Wellington in “Waterloo” (1970), Rudyard Kipling in “The Man Who Would Be King” (1975), veteran CBS reporter Mike Wallace in “The Insider” (1999) and in Spike Lee’s 2006 heist film “Inside Man”.

“I managed to complete the cycle of great classic roles,” he told British newspaper The Guardian in 2018. “I’ve played them all, some more than once.”

“But the parts that I get in the movies now are wonderful – the last 10 parts have all been fascinating,” he said.

Plummer has married three times and has a daughter, actress Amanda Plummer.

2021 AFP