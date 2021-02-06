Hollywood ground-up office projects are a bet on brighter days

The undeniable demand for streaming content hasn’t spared the nation’s entertainment capital high vacancies, but the development team behind two planned new office buildings is bracing for a post-coronavirus pandemic in Hollywood where tenants are clamoring for space.

A series of projects, one on Vine Street and the other on Seward Street, move towards revolutionary delivery and 2024-2025 delivery as the future of the office is hotly debated and cuts number of companies appear likely. But these projects are a vote of confidence not only in maintaining Hollywood’s power as a creative industry hotspot, but also in the desire of those who work and employ the industry to continue to collaborate in person, in especially creative office buildings, once they are able to do so. .

Courtesy of The Post Group and Plus Development

A rendering of 1000 Seward

I think I was confident that by 2024, 2025 and beyond, the world will return to a normal place and people will return to their offices, said Mick Unwin of Plus DevelopmentGroup, who has partnered with Matt Cooper. , the co-founder of the production company The Post Group and the Cooper family to build the projects.

Office market reports throughout the more than 10 months of the pandemic and as recently as the fourth quarter of 2020 have indicated that entertainment and media tenants, driven by demand for digital content, continue to stimulate demand for office space in certain Los Angeles hubs. Businesses across all industries will continue to reevaluate their space, a fourth quarter report from Newmark predicted, but once the filming and production crews are working at 100%, there will be an increase in demand for studios and associated offices from these companies, which will blur the line between media and technology.

The present offers a harsher picture. Asking rents in Hollywood fell from $ 4.53 per SF in Q3 to $ 4.77 per SF in Q4, according toQ4 2020 Report of The Hollywood Partnership, a business improvement district that includes much of Hollywood. But rents have fallen from their first quarter 2020 high, according to CoStar data, and the vacancy rate in Hollywood has climbed nearly 17% above the current Los Angeles office market average. which is 12.8%.

Hollywood’s office vacancy rate is the highest in at least 25 years, said Ryan Patap, CoStar’s director of market analysis, in an email to Bisnow. But all is not dark and disastrous in Hollywood.

There is still an incredible demand for content, which should support tenant demand when conditions normalize, Patap wrote.

1235 Vine and 1000 Seward are naturally considering becoming signatories in the media sector or other creative industries.

Plans call for the Seward Street property to rise to 10 stories with just over 130,000 square feet of creative office space and approximately 15,000 square feet of combined retail / restaurant / hospitality / entertainment area. , according to the website More. The developers expect the Vine Street development to contain 117K SF of office space and nearly 8K SF of street-level retail space in an eight-story structure.

Courtesy of The Post Group and Plus Development

A render of 1235 Vine St.

The properties were originally purchased for use by The Post Co., which specializes in post-production work. Since Coopers’ core business is entertainment, the design has incorporated many of these perceived needs into our design, he said.

The pair of buildings will be designed by London-based architectural firm Hawkins Brown. Renderings from both projects show outdoor terraces, expanses of windows, and a sort of industrial look that has become a hallmark of creative office spaces across the city. Air filtration systems, wider hallways, and contactless entry to buildings and their toilets explain how the design was influenced by the pandemic, though the developers hope it will be in the rearview mirror by the time. both buildings will open.

The projects of the development teams are both located in the heart of Hollywood, in hubs of entertainment and media developments. 1235 Vine will rise one block south of On Vine, a residential and office complex in Kilroy Realty where Netflix has rented all 355K SF from the office.

The planned 1000 Seward project is across from the intersection of 959 Seward Studios, whichsold end of December to LPC West, a subsidiary of Lincoln Property Co., and Geyser Holdings for $ 186 million. 959 Seward had Netflix, Capitol Records, and ViacomCBS among its tenants at the time.

We believe post-COVID low-rise campus environments with large outdoor space will be in high demand, Rob Kane, Executive Vice President of LPC West, told the Los Angeles Times at the time.

The sale of 959 Seward was one of many high-profile deals involving Hollywood studio-related assets and a deal that experts say indicates investors are also prepared for boom times once the pandemic is under control.

The fact that companies like Netflix have taken deep roots in the region and continue to expand their footprint appears to be a positive indicator for neighborhood office space, said Davon Barbour of The Hollywood Partnership.

The digital media, film and television industry is at the heart of our genes in Hollywood, said Barbour.

Both developments are progressing through the city’s planning process and are expected to start construction no earlier than 2022.