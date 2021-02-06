Bollywood actor Bobby Deol was shooting for his next film Love Hostel in Patiala, Punjab. However, it was reported that on Friday filming stopped after Protestant farmers caused disruption. A few days ago the filming of Janhvi Kapoor star Good luck Jerry was also interrupted in Patiala for the same reason.

Apparently it was then that the crew of Love Hostel was setting up their shooting equipment that a group of farmers disembarked on the scene and asked them to leave. Reports indicate that when they asked the team to Good luck Jerry To leave, they had said they would not let any Bollywood celebrities shoot in the Punjab until their problem with the central government was resolved.

The farmers also expressed their disappointment to Bobby Deol, about his brother Sunny Deol, who is also a BJP MP and father Dharmendra, adding that they do not support the farmers despite being from Punjab.

Meanwhile, Love Hostel also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra and is directed by Shankar Raman. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house.

