Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu Facebook videos uploaded by overseas friend: Sources





Deep Sidhu is on the run with the police announcing an award for information about him. New Delhi: Videos in which Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu posted clarifications and referred to the farmers’ protest, especially since the January 26 tractor rally violence, are uploaded to Facebook by his friend overseas, said police sources. The artist is on the run with a reward of Rs 1 lakh having been announced for information leading to his arrest in the case. “Deep Sidhu’s Facebook account is managed by a friend of hers. He would send the videos to her and she would upload them from overseas,” law enforcement sources told NDTV. Several Delhi Police Criminal Police teams have been on the lookout for Mr Sidhu since he was accused by farmers of playing a role in inciting Republic Day violence in Delhi . The actor had hit back at the farmers by saying, “If I am labeled as a gaddar (traitor), then all farmer leaders are gaddars”. In one of his videos, he also accused farmer leaders of “turning back the clock” on the unrest. Meanwhile, the police also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of four other people, Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh, in connection with the violence. A tractor rally by farmers protesting the centre’s three farm laws became non-compliant on January 26 as protesters disrupted the agreed route and schedule, forced their way into the Fort Rouge complex, scaled the ramparts and placed a Sikh religious flag. The farmers alleged a conspiracy to derail their movement and accused Mr. Sidhu of leading the “conspiracy.”

