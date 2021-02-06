HBO enters GameStop Fray with ‘Billions’ co-creator Blumhouse TV





Andrew Ross Sorkin, Jason Blum and Len Amato are the executive production of the scripted project.

HBO leaps into the crowded pool of producers circling projects on the GameStop action saga. The premium cable operator has developed a film project of Billion co-creator and financial journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, former HBO Films director Len Amato and Jason Blum. The untitled project will tell how an uprising of social media day traders beat Wall Street at its own game and (at least temporarily) and rocked the stock market, shaking the financial world at its core. No writer is yet attached. Blumhouse Television, Amato’s Crash & Salvage, and Sorkin’s TBTF Productions are producing. The HBO movie is one of many scripted projects that rushed into development in the wake of the GameStop frenzy, in which members of the r / WallStreetBets forum on Reddit drove the game retailer’s share price higher. video and also that of the AMC theaters exponentially in an effort to soak the hedge funds that had sold the stocks. At least two documentaries are also in development. Netflix has a film in the works on the story, starring Oscar winner Mark Boal (The Injured Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) set to write the script and Noah Centineo attached to the star. MGM secured the rights to an upcoming book by Ben Mezrich (whose book on Facebook served as the basis Social network), and Brett Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment acquired the directing rights to a film based on the life of WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski. Sorkin wrote the book Too big to fail on the 2008 financial crisis and co-produced the 2011 HBO film based on the book. He is co-creator and executive producer of Billion, which is entering its sixth season on Showtime. It is replaced by the CAA. Amato left HBO last year after more than a decade at the helm of HBO Films and formed the production company Crash & Salvage. Blumhouse and HBO have previously collaborated on Sharp objects.







