Tom Holland says Spider-Man 3 is ‘most ambitious superhero movie of all time’ – BGR

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland teased in an interview that Spider-Man 3 is the “most ambitious” superhero film ever made, without revealing anything in particular about the film.

“You sit down, read the script and see what they’re trying to do, and they are successful. It’s really impressive, ”Holland said of the film he’s currently filming. “I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie like this.”

A treasure trove of Marvel rumors has apparently detailed several key aspects of the Spider-Man 3 ground. They indicate that the film indeed has the potential to be the best. Spider Man movie ever made, and certainly a must-see MCU Phase 4 Marvel movie.

When news broke in the summer of 2019 that Sony and Disney were vying for the rights to Spider-Man, I was among the few MCU fans who didn’t care if Peter Parker had a future in the Phase. 4 and beyond. I have often criticized Back home and Far from home, and I said I probably wouldn’t return to one of them with as much passion as other Marvel movies featuring our likable neighborhood superhero. Of course, Civil war, Infinity war, and End of Game are better because we have Peter Parker in them. Without the kid, we wouldn’t have the significant catalyst that alters Tony Stark’s arc. In the summer of 2019, I said there would be a huge downside to not having Spider-Man in the MCU, and that’s the huge cliffhanger in Far from home who teases most awesome Spider Man development ever. I wasn’t sure Sony could deliver this story without Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel Studios.

Fast forward to early 2021, and world favorite MCU leaker Tom Holland is already laughing Spider-Man 3. From what he can disclose, we have learned that Spider-Man 3 is the “most ambitious superhero movie of all time”. And given what the leaks say, he could absolutely be right. Warning, some major spoilers follow below.

The Far from home cliffhanger arrives in the final moments of the film – the beloved credits scenes appear at the end of every MCU movie. We learn that Spider-Man’s identity has been revealed to the world, an event never seen before in any product made by Sony. Spider Man movie. That alone was a really good premise for a story unlike anything Sony has done in the past. Suddenly, Spider-Man 3 sounded much better than any of its predecessors.

Fortunately, Sony and Disney signed a deal shortly after their rights and benefits dispute, a deal that would be extended for several years. But it wasn’t until later in 2020 that we all learned how Spider-Man 3 would be. You can easily skip the first two parts when you review the Infinity saga movies, but Spider-Man 3 will probably be a must-see movie.

We have already learned that Spider-Man 3 will open up the multiverse for the MCU and Sony. We would see three versions of Spider-Man in the movie, including Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. Holland would be the protagonist, but he will be able to experience the multiverse alongside the audience. Villains of other Sony Spider Man the films have been confirmed for the film. And we’ve learned that Benedict Cumberbatch will be playing Doctor Strange in the movie.

A separate set of reports said the multiverse first appears in WandaVision, where Doctor Strange will also make an appearance. Things continue with Spider-Man 3 and end with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It would be a three-part mini-story built into the larger MCU scheme of things.

The main focus here is to establish the Multiverse and the massive role it will have in the MCU as we move forward. Of course, these are just rumors, but these are the kind of spoilers needed to better understand Holland’s remarks. Otherwise, his praise would sound like what you expect from the lead actor in any upcoming superhero movie.

The actor spoke with Varietyby Clayton Davis on the different projects on which he works, from cherry at Unexplored and Spider-Man 3, of course.

Holland said he “obviously” couldn’t say anything about the movie, joking that he was almost going to ruin the ending when Davis jokingly asked the actor if he could tell us what was going on at the end. . But then Holland said that Spider-Man 3 will be the most ambitious standalone superhero film ever:

I can say this is the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script and see what they’re trying to do, and they are successful. That’s truly impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie like this. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit that just happens to be Spider-Man in it. We have a lot more filming to do. We started before Christmas and toured for about seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas holidays, then we start again. I’m as excited as everyone to see it, let alone be a part of it.

When Davis asked Holland “out of curiosity” when he had spent time with Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire, Holland had this to say:

I never met Kirsten Dunst. I met Andrew once [at the] BAFTA. He was lovely, he’s a really nice guy, and we had a great conversation. It was quite soon after Spider-Man Home was out… He was really positive and kind. I ran into Tobey on several occasions at different parties in Los Angeles. He was also very nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people, and I hope they enjoy our movies… I hope they enjoy my Spider-Mans.

Dunst, Maguire and Garfield are supposed to appear in Spider-Man 3 if the rumors are correct. Holland joked that he wasn’t sure if they would actually appear in the movie, because no one told him about it. He also joked that having these actors Spider-Man 3 would be exactly the sort of thing Marvel would do – and would love to watch this movie.

Spider-Man 3 premiering on December 17, 2021, assuming the pandemic allows it, so we’re about a year away of rumors and speculation before we get definitive answers. Variety a full interview with Holland, available as a podcast, is available at this link.

