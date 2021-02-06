From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: How Bollywood Travel in Comfort and Style





As the world slowly reopens, everyone is eager to visit their favorite destinations, just like our celebrities. Traveling in style and comfort seems to be the new mantra for 2021 as these stars give us travel wardrobe goals. If you're packed to get to the place you wanted to visit and still wondering what to wear in transit, our Bollywood celebrities are here to help! Deepika padukone Travel in comfort, take inspiration from Deepika as she travels in style in white and beige. She wore her comfy outfit with black and white shoes and a brown handbag to give it a finishing touch. Alia bhatt Alia Bhatt can be seen playing with colors and looking elegant with her hoops. Her black mask has her initial alphabet printed which goes well with her outfit and matching black jacket. Katrina kaif Katrina Kaif keeps it simple yet stylish with her all-black travel outfit with her hair half parted and kept. We dig this look! Shehnaaz kaur gill Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill looks like a Barbie doll in her all-pink outfit. We can see her playing with shades of pink and we just can't stop obsessing about this look! Malaika Arora Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: stylebyami / Instagram, PR document) Spotted wearing a floral pattern Indian outfit, Malaika Arora's outfit looked comfortable and stylish. She paired her outfit with a brown bag and beautiful jhuttis to finish her look!







