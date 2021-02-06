German LGBT + actors demand recognition | Culture | Reports on the arts, music and lifestyle of Germany | DW





The last cover of Sddeutsche Zeitung Magazin, a weekly supplement to the German daily newspaper of the same name, is a tribute to the legendary 1971 Back magazine cover on which 374 women, celebrities and non-celebrities reported having had abortions. At the time, the signatories were taking a stand against the controversial section 218 of the German Criminal Code, which at the time still made abortion a punishable offense, almost without exception. The action not only caused a huge stir across the country, but ultimately sparked change. The latest montage of public figures to be mass-released in the magazine was published Friday under the headline “We’re Already Here” and the hashtag #actout. The 185 lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, non-binary and trans * actors are calling for more recognition in theater, film and television. With their common audience and manifesto, they are fighting for greater public visibility of various gender identities and sexual orientations on German stages and screens. Encouraging change Upon leaving the group, six of the initiators talk about their experiences in the film, television and theater industries. Many of their statements are perhaps not surprising; yet they are no less shocking. They talk about the few role models they had in their youth, or how often they were asked in their careers to “act like they were heterosexual.” Agents advise actors not to make their sexual orientation public or bring their respective partners to red carpet events so that they are always considered for single roles. Their experiences reinforce the constant difficulty for those in the spotlight to defend their sexuality if it moves away from the so-called mainstream. Celebration at the annual Gay Pride parade in Berlin: Many Germans have, however, been pressured to suppress their sexuality More diverse cultural narratives Diversity has long been a social reality in Germany, but this fact is still not sufficiently reflected in the nation’s cultural narratives and histories, the manifesto reads. “Our industry must be synonymous with solidarity and reflect society in all its diversity,” he says. Under similar pressure, American cultural institutions like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which oversees the Oscars have pledged to promote greater diversity of sexual orientation and gender identity by paying homage to the film industry. A number of high-level German cultural institutions have come out in support of the initiative, including the Berlinale. The #actout statement outlines opportunities for more diverse ensembles and narratives in cultural industries, for reimagined camera angles for sex or kissing scenes, or for a woman chosen for male roles in period plays , an echo of the colorblind cast that brought more racial diversity to the Bridgerton streaming series, for example. The manifesto ends with the words: “We look forward to all the new stories we can tell well and the characters we can play. The world is changing and we all play a part in it.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos