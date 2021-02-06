Polin Cohanne, former entertainment lawyer, dies at 70





11:29 am PST 02/05/2021



through



Mike Barnes



His clients included Martin and Charlie Sheen, Dom DeLuise and Aaron Spelling Productions.

Polin Cohanne, an entertainment lawyer who represented Martin and Charlie Sheen, the TV show Star search and Aaron Spelling Productions, has passed away. She was 70 years old. Cohanne died on Dec. 7 from pancreatic cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, her friend Linda Bergman said. Born April 1, 1950 in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, Cohanne received her BA in American Studies from Penn State in 1972, graduated from Villanova University School of Law, and served as judge advocate from 1975 to 1978 at the Marine Corps Air Station. El Toro in Irvine, California. After her honorable separation, she became a lawyer at ABC, then a partner at Hayes, Hume, Petas, Richards & Cohanne, where she replaced Sheens, Star search, DomDeLuise and television producer David Gerber, among others. Cohann has also managed the distribution contracts for Aaron Spelling series such as Dynasty, Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Vegas, TJ Hooker, The Colby, Hotel,Burke’s Law, Family, charlie’s angels, Hart to Hart and Fantastic island. Cohanne left Hollywood to work for Bill Clinton and Al Gore’s re-election campaign, then for the US Department of Labor of the Veterans Employment and Training Service. Returning to Los Angeles, she was hired as Vice President of Legal Affairs at ABC Entertainment and Touchstone Television before returning to DC, where she worked for nearly a decade as a Senior Program Analyst in the office. of the Inspector General of the Department of Internal Security. She retired in 2015. Survivors include her brother, Jonathan.







