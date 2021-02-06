At Home: HGTV’s ‘Good Bones’ Star Promotes Inclusiveness In New Children’s Book | DG printing

I’ve always said that I don’t see a line between when home life ends and home design begins. It’s a bit fuzzy for me. Mina Starsiak-Hawk, the star of the HGTV home improvement show, Good Bones and author of a new children’s book, Built Together, agrees and takes this point of view even further.

The premise of his book is that the same principles should apply whether building a house or building a family.

In Built Together, adorably illustrated by Barbara Bongini, the little boy narrator wonders if his mother and father will need a hammer and nails to start a family, or maybe they will need a drill and daddy. ‘an adjustable wrench, tiles and grout, bricks and mortar, paint and brushes. Either way, he wants to help.

Spoiler alert: He eventually learns that the building blocks of a home are kindness, love, and inclusiveness.

I wanted to show young readers that families come in all shapes and sizes, just like houses and that’s awesome, said Starsiak-Hawk, 36, who with her mother started a home improvement business called Two Chicks and a Hammer. What matters to homes and families is that they both have a solid foundation.

Although Starsiak-Hawk who lives in Indianapolis with her husband, Steve, their 2-year-old son Jack, and their 4-month-old daughter, Charlie has a lovely family of four square, his living situation growing up was the opposite. . Divorced when she was just 3 years old, her parents have now been married eight times (four marriages each). As a result, Starsiak-Hawk has many in-laws, half-brothers, half-brothers, nieces and nephews.

As the narrator of the book, which takes inspiration from the author’s son, says, I live with just my mom and dad and our three wacky dogs, but we have a really big family. I have six grannies and grandfathers, 10 uncles and aunts, five cousins, a bunch of step-grandmothers, step-uncles and step-cousins, and lots of friends who mom says might as well be family.

It’s important to teach our kids that family is more than just mom, dad, two kids and a golden retriever, Starsiak-Hawk told me over the phone. The family is nuclear, extended, adopted, divorced, single parent, surrogate, rescued and mixed, and it’s more than blood. You build your village, which can include friends, pets, and neighbors.

As a serial home renovator and the head of my own blended family which now includes five grown children, two stepchildren, four grandchildren and collectively eight dogs, luckily not all under one roof, I take this message for little boys to heart.

Here is more of my conversation with Starsiak-Hawk:

Question: What prompted you to write this book?

Reply: Mainly to become a parent. While my family today looks pretty traditional, the family I come from was far from the standard depicted in books and movies when I was growing up. I realized how much these images shape the way we see other people, and I wanted to get into little ears the message of how you can build your own family by playing on how you build a house.

Q: How did you get into home improvement and how did it get you to a TV show?

A: In 2007, after graduating from college, I bought a house. My mother co-signed the loan. The house needed a lot more repairs than we expected, and we did most of the work ourselves. We remodeled the bathroom, then learned how to install the kitchen cabinets and replace the flooring. We went on and did other houses, and started Two Chicks and a Hammer. Then a TV production company saw us on Instagram and that led to Good Bones, which is now in its seventh season.

Q: Besides needing a solid foundation, what other parallels do you see between families and homes?

A: My favorite mode for both would be inclusiveness and acceptance, which could mean relaxing some rules. I find that working on houses governed by HOA rules, where the houses must all have a certain appearance and can only be one of 10 restrictive colors. You might not like having a purple house on your street or having neighbors with goats and chickens, but that’s my preference. And that goes with the fact that we don’t have to be related by blood to be a family.

Q: What do you hope children will learn from this book?

A: I hope they develop more openness and see more options about what makes a family than what I saw in movies and books growing up. And I hope they see that just as we can build a house, we can also build our own family.

Jameson is the author of six books on the house and the lifestyle. Contact her at marnijameson.com.