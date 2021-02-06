Aditya Roy Kapur will then be seen in an unparalleled action film titled Yes. Produced by Ahmed Khan, the film is directed by Kapil Verma. While speaking to a news portal, Verma revealed that Kapur learned martial arts before the film aired in December.

Aditya Roy Kapur trained in Kung Fu and Tai Chi for four months for Om: The Battle Within

Speaking about how Aditya trained during the pandemic, Kapil said they built a gym at Aditya while public gyms were closed at the time. The actor trained in Kung Fu, Tai Chi, and assault weapon handling for four months. Producer Khan had also booked a dance rehearsal room in Bandra where Aditya would train for two hours a day with his three instructors – two of whom would train him in martial arts and one in cardio and stretching. The team also hired a chef for the movie star to achieve a desired body for his character.

The entire film was set up in the film city of Goregaon. Currently, the team is spinning the climax into a bio bubble by following all COVID-9 protocols. The team also has a schedule in Turkey, which they can call a wrap.

