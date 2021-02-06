Hollywood star Reynolds’ takeover of Wrexham one step closer





Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds’ proposed takeover of modest Welsh football team Wrexham came close to reality on Friday with approval from a financial regulator. Wrexham plays in the fifth tier of English football – a far cry from the glamor and global reach of the Premier League. But that didn’t stop Deadpool star Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney from saying they wanted to make the team a “global force.” Members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust voted 98.6% to accept the offer in November, but the buyout of the fan-owned club was still subject to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval. The club, however, said on Friday that they had now received clearance and were hoping to close the sale next week. “The Wrexham Supporters Trust is pleased to inform supporters that we have received such approval today from the FCA,” said a statement. “Both parties will now work to formally finalize the sale of Wrexham AFC shares next week.” The actors donated to the club to help it in the January transfer window while waiting for the resumption to be authorized. jdg / jc

