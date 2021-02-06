Adam Driver assaulted a co-star with a chair? The actress speaks





Pilot Adam

Image Credit: AP

Headlines exploded around the world with stories of Hollywood star Adam Drivers, bad behavior that led the Star Wars actor to attack an elderly co-star with a chair? The victim of this alleged assault was Portuguese actress Lidia Franco, who alleged that the incident happened on the set of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which was described as a cover-up assault with a chair. As the story snowballed, Franco, who was 73 at the time of filming, came out to clarify the story, calling it a misunderstanding, in a statement to NiT, while adding that the true meaning of his story was lost in the translation from Portuguese. in English. Our characters in the film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote had to be physically close. I considered the behavior of the actors to be rude because in preparing for a scene he did not take the care that I think he should have taken. Our characters had to be physically close and whenever he stood up with the character’s strength to do the rest of the scene, the chair he was sitting in hit me with some force, which bothered me, Franco was quoted. as saying. Adam Driver in The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Image Credit: GN Archives

She further added that Driver repeated the behavior, even though she was uncomfortable. The film in question had a limited release in 2019 and filmed in 2017. Franco also claimed Driver would not allow extras to watch or be around him, resulting in the dismissal of several. However, the film production company refuted this claim. The actress has now come out to clear the air, claiming the original interview was just her escape, but with no intention of harming. It was not an assault, and I never felt or reported that this was the actor’s intention. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding, she said.

