Oscar winner Susan Sarandon is Hollywood’s latest name in solidarity with Indian farmers





After pop star Rihanna, Hollywood actor and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon expressed support for Indian farmers protesting against the three new farm laws introduced by the government. Susan, who has starred in films such as Stepmom and Thelma and Louise, shared a tweet on Saturday, asking her supporters to learn about the protests. “Solidarity with #FarmersProtest in India. Find out who they are and why they are protesting below,” she wrote in her tweet, tagging an article about the protests. His tweet got 18.7K likes and almost 7K comments. Earlier on Tuesday, Rihanna caused a massive uproar in the country when she tweeted a news article about shutting down internet services around New Delhi amid protests by farmers. “Why aren’t we talking about this ?!” she wrote in her tweet. Later, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg also extended her support for the protests. A crowd of Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty made similar statements on the ongoing farmer protests with the India hashtag against the propaganda on Wednesday. Their tweets came after the External Affairs Department’s statement on some interest groups that have successfully garnered international support against India, after Rihanna, teenage activist Greta Thunberg and others commented on the protests. Also read: Abhay Deol congratulates Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for their stance on the farmers protest: ‘You should be in Rihanna’s next video’ Susan has worked as a social activist and has also criticized the US government in the past. “In the United States, wars are the biggest exports, second maybe movies, but certainly weapons. But thanks to Bush, his two terms and his stripping back of the economy, people are now paying attention to what they really need. They know that nothing is won by violence, ”she told the Hindustan Times in 2013 at the Indian International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa. Related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos