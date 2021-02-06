Gauri Khan and AbRam go out for lunch with Bollywood wives Maheep, Bhavana and Seema. See the pictures

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, went out for lunch with her friends on Saturday. She was joined by her son, AbRam, who was spotted by his mother as they made their way to a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey also joined Gauri for lunch. The four women were seen in coordinating outfits: white shirts and blue jeans. Gauri wore a crisp white shirt with large letters printed on it and ragged blue jeans. Bhavana looked cool and casual in her white v-neck top and jeans, while Maheep opted for a white sweatshirt with skinny jeans and olive green boots. Seema wore a large white shirt with jeans.

Gauri Khan with AbRam.

Seema Khan at the restaurant.

Maheep Kapoor at the restaurant.

Bhavana Pandey arrives for lunch.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a reality TV show that follows the lives of four ‘Bollywood women’ and debuted on Netflix last year. The four main celebrities were Maheep, who is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and a relative of Anil Kapoor, the late Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and others; Neelam, who is the wife of actor Sameer Soni; Seema Khan, who is the wife of actor Sohail Khan and is the sister-in-law of Salman Khan; and Bhavana, who is the wife of actor Chunky Panday and the mother of actor Ananya Panday.

The show received negative reviews from critics but was popular with audiences for its “ cringe ” qualities. It also included special appearances from Karan Johar, Janhvi, Malaika Arora, Arjun, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor as well as Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, who are close friends of women.

Gauri and Shah Rukh also have two older children – son Aryan and daughter Suhana. While Aryan wishes to become a filmmaker and completed her film studies in the United States, Suhana aspires to become an actress like her father. She is currently enrolled in a film studies course at New York University.