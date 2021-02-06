Owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Pakistan refuses to sell it at government price

PESHAWAR : The owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province refused to sell it at a rate set by the government, saying he would demand 25 crore for the first rate property which is seriously undervalued by the authorities.

The provincial government last month set the price of the four marla house (101 square meters), declared national heritage, in Peshawar at 80.56 lakh. Marla, a traditional unit of area used in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is considered equal to 272.25 square feet or 25.2929 square meters.

However, the owner, Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand 25 crore from the provincial government for the property as the administration of Peshawar proceeds.

Muhammad said he bought the property in 2005 for 51 lakh after completing all the formalities required for the transfer of the land and has all the documents of the house.

He said it was unfair of the government to set the rate at 80.56 lakh for ownership after 16 years.

Property is very expensive in Mohallah Khudadad qissa Khwani bazaar where the rate of a Marla land is higher 5 crore, he said, adding that he would demand 25 crore through his lawyer from the house authorities.

“How can a four marla property be sold in said area for 80 lakh? He asked.

Earlier, the owner of Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home demanded 200 crore for the six marla (151.75 square meter) property in Peshawar. The government had set the property rate at 1.50 crore.

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, is located in the legendary Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built between 1918 and 1922 by the grandfather of legendary actor Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born here. The building, which is in ruins, has been declared a national heritage by the provincial government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s special assistant to chief information minister Kamran Bangash said last month that he hoped the provincial government would come to an out-of-court settlement with the owners of the two buildings for their purchase in order to convert them into archaeological museums, the two structures having already been declared as national heritage buildings.

In January, the provincial government approved the publication of 2.35 crore to buy the ancestral homes of the two legendary actors located in the heart of this city.

The owners of the two buildings made several attempts in the past to demolish them to build commercial places due to their privileged location, but all these movements were stopped because the archaeological service wanted to preserve them, given their historical importance. .