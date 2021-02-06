Entertainment
Christina Anstead forced to defend her weight – watch her video
Hannah hargrave
Christina on the Coast star Christina Anstead responded to fans’ concerns she was too thin with an Instagram post insisting she was okay
Christina anstead wants everyone to know she’s fit, in good health and feel “good”.
The Flip or Flop star shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Friday and as she was inundated with compliments, some of her fans have expressed their concerns for her.
In the selfie in question, Christina, 37, was standing in her home’s bathroom and wearing skin-tight black jeans, a Chanel sweatshirt and chunky boots.
WATCH: Christina Anstead records message for fans defending her weight
The mum-of-three was not smiling in the photo and some fans commented that she looked “sad” and others called her “thin”.
There were several who asked if she was okay and there was enough concern for Christina to then address their concerns.
She took her Instagram Stories to let them know everything was fine.
Speaking of her car, she said: “So people say I look really leaner and need to eat. It’s actually the way I’ve always weighed.”
Christina’s appearance in this photo worried fans
Christina – who has three children, Taylor, 10, Brayden, five and one, Hudson and who is going through a divorce with her second husband Ant Anstead – then added: “You just watched me have babies and then come back to my original weight.”
She signed: “Don’t worry. Everything is fine.”
In the caption of another snapshot, she wrote: “Chill folks – I eat and I eat healthy.”
Christina assured fans she was in good health
Christina has her own cookbook and recently shared how she changed her diet after finding out she had two health issues.
She has Hashimoto’s thyroid disease and PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), as well as skin breakouts caused by certain foods, so she had to completely revise her wellness regimen.
Christina is a proud mom of three
“I had too much caffeine and undernourishment,” she wrote in the foreword to her book, The Wellness Remodel. “I lived on juice and protein bars and coffee, and I was really scared of fats – all fats.”
With the help of her nutritionist, Cara Clark, who co-wrote the cookbook with Christina, she is eating a healthy and balanced diet.
“It’s so important that I stay healthy and that my brain stays active,” she says. “That way I can be for all the children and work.”
