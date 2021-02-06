Christopher Plummer got a third act worth singing | Nation

It’s one of the great Hollywood ironies that Christopher Plummer didn’t like the movie that made him a legend. He was an actor actor and had cut his teeth doing Shakespeare. The sound of the music, he thought, was a sentimental shlock. And he was not alone, the reviews at the time were terrible. Then, like a personal curse, it would become a universally beloved classic. Hed played Henry V and Hamlet and yet Captain von Trapp, he said in 1982, followed him like an albatross.

But even Plummer, died Friday at the age of 91, lived long enough to soften a bit. And why not? He also got to enjoy something that so few actors do: a true third act with terrific roles as 60 Minutes correspondent Mike Wallace in Michael Manns The Insider, a widower who comes out later in Mike’s life. Mills Beginners and, more recently, a killed mystery writer in the Rian Johnson Knives Out thriller. He earned three Oscar nominations in a decade and, at 82, would become the oldest actor to win an Oscar (for rookies). He still holds that title.

You’re only two years older than me, honey. Where have you been, all my life? he said to his Oscar in 2012. When I came out of my mother’s womb, I was already rehearsing my acceptance speech at the Academy. But that was so long ago, luckily for you I forgot it.

Dapper and dashing with an aristocratic air, Plummer could have been a leading man without the talent. Along with him, he was a star with a spirit of character actors, to which he would later attribute his longevity.

I’m glad I became an actor soon enough. I hated being a poncey head man, he told Vanity Fair in 2015. You really start to care about your jawline. Please.

Born in Toronto in 1929, Plummer was the great-grandson of Canadian Prime Minister John Abbott and fell for the theater at a young age. Classically trained, he was a self-proclaimed stage snob and for a time resisted the lure of the big screen. As if to prove his point, his early films are not well known. Then came The Sound of Music. It didn’t help that he got the extra kick that his singing voice was going to be dubbed in the final film.

The only reason I did this bloody thing was so I could do a live musical on film! he said. But he got a long-standing friendship with Julie Andrews from the deal.

He retired to the theater for a while which would be a chorus in his life. He won Tony Awards for Cyrano and Barrymore and would even return to Shakespeare, as King Lear, later in life.

Over the course of his six-decade career, his screen credits have proven to be extremely diverse. He was in Malcolm X and Must Love Dogs. He was a Klingon in a Star Trek and Tolstoy in The Last Station, Rudyard Kipling in The Man Who Would Be King and Captain Newport in the New World.

For a long time, I accepted pieces that took me to attractive places in the world. Rather than filming in the Bronx, I prefer to go to the south of France, crazy creature that I am, he told The Associated Press in 2007. I have sacrificed a large part of my career for nicer hotels and more attractive beaches.

Plummer was also a legendary hard-fisted drinker, alongside like-minded friends like Jason Robards, Richard Harris, and Peter OToole.

Our intention was that we should be if we were to be called men. We need to drink as much as we can. And if we can still get through Hamlet the next day without a hitch, that made you a man, my son, he said to Terry Gross in 2008. You were worth nothing unless you could.

A small Fernet-Branca soaked in crème de menthe was his favorite before taking the stage after a particularly heavy night. But, he warned, stick to one. Two or three and “you’ve been drinking again.

He slows down years later and will write about his own antics in his acclaimed memoir In Spite of Myself. Plummer had decided that he was going to continue to crack since retirement from any profession is death. And he did, marking his turn in The Insider, from 1999, as a turning point.

Then the scripts got better. I have been upgraded! Since then they have been first class scripts, he told the AP at the time. Not all successful, but worth it.

In 2017, amid the first #MeToo revelations, he made headlines replacing disgraced Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scotts All the Money in the World just six weeks before the film was released. in theaters. Not only did the rush remind him of the energy of the theater, but it also proved professionally fruitful: the role earned him his third Oscar nomination.

And while he retained some of that charming arrogance until the end, Plummer was also a capable man to grow, even when it came to The Sound of Music.

As cynical as I’ve always been about The Sound of Music, Plummer told Vanity Fair, I respect the fact that it’s a little relieved by all the gunshots and car chases you see these days. -this. Its kind of wonderfully, old-fashioned universal.

Plummer walked into the ’80s worried about what he could accomplish, but a few years later he had put those worries aside.

I’m having a lot of fun. And in my 80s, I had another career. I am very happy with it. It turned out better than most of the other decades, he said in 2018. I played everything in the theater. I would still like to do something else in the theater, of course. But I played all the great roles. And not too bad. Now I want the same great parts, if I can, on the screen. And so far, yes. I played wonderful characters.

Follow AP screenwriter Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr