Actress Jacqueline Fernandez welcomed the New Year on the set of her movie Circus.While the actress is very busy shooting two films simultaneously, she has reportedly moved to a new residence that has a Priyanka Chopra connection.

According to reports, Jacqueline has moved into the Priyanka Chopra residence in Mumbai, which is worth Rs. 7 crores. The actress had lived in a rental in Bandra, Mumbai for several years. But, it is reported that she recently moved into the lavish apartment Priyanka owned during her 2018 wedding to Nick Jonas.

In terms of work, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting Circus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Johny Lever and Varun Sharma. She completed a schedule of Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. It will then be seen in Bachchan Pandey and Kick 2.

