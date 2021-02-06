Search | Culture & Leisure

The last quarter of the moon was Thursday, according to Almanach.com. Once it’s full and gets smaller, it’s called the decline phase. After the last quarter, as it continues to shrink, it is in the waning crescent phase and is on its way to the new moon phase. A new moon is essentially the opposite of a full moon. During a full moon, we see the side that is lit by the sun, which gives it its shiny and shiny appearance. However, during a new moon, we see the side of the moon that is not lit by the sun, which darkens the moon to blend into the night sky. They usually cannot be seen with the naked eye.
This is often referred to as the “dark” side of the moon. According to Almanach.com, there is not continually a “dark side” of the moon because each part of the moon has both day and night, but at half-month intervals.
This is when the sun and the earth are on opposite sides of the moon. When the moon is perfectly aligned in front of the sun and blocks it, it is called a solar eclipse.
The new moon actually marks the start of the lunar cycle. This means that there is a new moon about once a month. It takes approximately 29.5 days for the moon to orbit our planet. In fact, the word moon shares its origins with the Latin word metri, which means to measure and mensis, which means month. The moon is called moon because it was and in some cultures is still used to measure a month.
It also has another Latin root, luna, is the root of modern words like “madness”, “madman” and even “loonie”, as in “mad as a loon”. Many doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers and elementary school teachers agree that full moons lead to bizarre behavior – 43% of healthcare professionals believe in what some call “the lunar influence”, as does 81 % of mental health specialists. But is there really a lunar connection to abnormal behavior? According to Alamanac.com, science says no. Hundreds of studies have failed to find evidence of lunar influence, except in one instance where calls to suicide prevention hotlines peak on a new moon, not a full moon.
A day or two after each new moon month, a very thin crescent moon still becomes visible in the west after sunset. It may look brighter than usual. As it gets bigger and bigger, this is called the hair removal phase. Before it reaches the first quarter, it is called the crescent phase of growth. Then it is called the growing gibbous phase. It’s right before it gets full.
It is only at the end of winter (January and February) that the crescent moon resembles a smile. The rest of the year it is more or less lit on its right side, especially in the fall. The crescent moon never looks like a frown.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you would like to share an email to [email protected] with the subject line “Search”.
