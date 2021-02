5 hit music videos of Bollywood’s latest dancing diva

credits – Nora Fatehi Instagram Her last film appearance was in Street Dancer 3D directed by Remo DSouza, where she played Mia. Trends Office

Last update: February 6, 2021, 4:26 p.m. EST

February 6, 2021, 4:26 p.m. EST

Canadian actress, dancer and singer Nora Fatehi turns 29 today. She is best known for her appearance in article numbers in movies. In just a few short years, Nora has made a name for herself in Bollywood, becoming one of the most popular dancers in the Hindi film industry. His last film appearance was in the film directed by Remo D’Souza 3d street dancer, where she played Mia. Below, we take a look at five blockbuster music videos that she appeared in. Chhor Denge (2021) Nora captivates with her sultry charms and impressive footwork as a femme fatale who traps her former lover in a quest for revenge. She increases the heat quotient in the video by not only dancing around the fire, but walking on it. Singer Parampara Tandon performs Yogesh Dubey’s moving lyrics with a passion that helps uplift Nora’s performance. The clip is produced by the duo Sachet-Parampara. Naach Meri Rani (2020) The song, performed by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi, became a hit parade when it was released late last year. Nora plays a robot programmed by Randhawa, who plays a scientist in the video. Nora’s pro-level dance skill in this hip-hop track is sure to make anyone want to shake a leg. Ek Toh Kum Zindagani (2019) This song from the movie At the bay is a remake of Pyar Do Pyar Lo from the 1986 movie Janbaaz, which featured veteran actress Rekha and was sung by Sapna Mukherjee. The new song was performed by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar. Fatehi portrays a young woman enjoying her last night at a club as a single woman before her wedding the next day. Fatehi is on fire in this clip with his alluring dance moves. Sidharth Malhotra is also featured in the video as the object of Nora’s attraction. Dilbar (Arabic version) (2018) Nora Fatehi turned the temperatures up in 1999 song remake Dilbar from the movie Sirf tum, in Satyameva Jayate. She followed him by making her debut as a singer in the Arabic version of the song by Moroccan hip-hop group Fnare. Mohcine Tizaf, who composed the song, also appears in the video alongside Fatehi, who once again stuns with his sultry moves. Khalifa Mennani and Ashraf Aarab composed the lyrics. Pepeta (2019) Nora, as alter ego Norianna, collaborated with Tanzanian singer Rayvanny for this energetic song. Nora not only showed off her dancing skills in this independent music video, but also proved that she can do a decent job as a singer as well. Happy birthday Nora! Hope you will continue to entertain us with your dance steps and appearances.







