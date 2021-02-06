Entertainment
Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: evolution of the actor’s style over the years, in photos
- Nora Fatehi turned 29 today and to celebrate her birthday we take a trip down memory lane and see some of her sartorial moments that made the headlines.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
POSTED FEBRUARY 6, 2021 1:41 p.m. IST
One of the fashionistas coming to Bollywood is Nora Fatehi and there is no denying it. The Saki-Saki girl has a dreamy wardrobe full of swoon-worthy clothes, designer bags and high heels. Whenever the acclaimed dancer steps out, she always makes the headlines. Whether it’s her airport appearance or her red carpet outfits, everything she dons is immensely loved by her fans.
Today Nora turned 29 and in order to celebrate the stunning we will go into the past and take a look at some of her most fabulous sartorial moments.
The Moroccan-Canadian star danced her way into our hearts when she groove to the song Dilbar in John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate which came out in 2018. Then there was no looking back, she made her mark in the film industry with this issue.
Prior to that, Nora had made appearances in films like Roar: Tigers Of Sundarbans, Baahubali: The Beginning, Kick 2 (Telugu) and Rocky Handsome. Since then, Nora has been a part of a few big budget movies like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Bharat. She was also seen in 3d street dancer which had Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.
That’s not all, Nora Fatehi also has a notable presence on television. The actor appeared in Bigg Boss season 9. She has co-judged various dance reality shows and has also appeared in various music videos. The first being Arijit Singhs Pachtaoge opposite Vicky Kaushal.
She was also seen grooving with Guru Randhawa in her track Naach meri raani released in 2020. It was even part of the recently released song Chhor Balanced it was by Parampara Tandon. Noras’ upcoming projects include Ajay Devgn stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha, Bhuj: the pride of India.
