Metal Ox makes its mark around the world this Chinese New Year





To coincide with the Year of the Ox celebrations, a list of countries have launched special edition stamps featuring richly artful designs and meaningful elements, all steeped in their respective cultures and traditions. There is still no news (at press time) of Pos Malaysia Berhad’s participation in the festivities with its own Ox collection. But there is no shortage of wonderful Chinese New Year stamps issued around the world to excite philatelists and art lovers. Here are our top picks: Slovenia This black and red design by Maja Tomazic represents a lone, strong and purposeful ox. After all, the ox is considered the strongest of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac. In addition, the solitary ox embodies strength and independence. The stamp also features a Chinese hieroglyph meaning ‘ox’ and what appears to be a hibiscus on the ox’s forehead. The hibiscus normally symbolizes wealth, glory and fame in China. New Zealand This vintage design pays homage to classic Chinese posters of Nianhua. Usually printed to celebrate the arrival of a new year, this woodblock print style was made popular during the Ming Dynasty. The colorful and floral patterns symbolize festive hopes and joy. These special edition stamps associate happy babies with an ox, flying a kite or walking forward. They symbolize happiness, a walk to new beginnings, peace, hard work and prosperity. The box borders that frame the images on the stamps refer to the Chinese lunar calendar, alluding to the original purpose of the Chinese Zodiac – a way for the Jade Emperor to keep track of time. France Designed by Chinese Chinese artist Chen Jianghong, the French Post Special Edition stamps come in two designs. The first represents a large bull with its sharp horns and its head pointing upwards. It symbolizes vitality and energy. The second drawing shows a young boy, in a meditative position, holding a plum blossom and riding on the back of a bull carrying a large red flower. It could mean stepping into a new year with peace and determination. The United Nations This is the 12th sheet issued for the United Nations Postal Administration stamp series, which completes the entire zodiac cycle. The series began in 2010 to commemorate the Year of the Monkey. This Year of the Ox stamp was designed by Chinese artist and designer Wang Huming. The blue United Nations emblem with the date of the year “2021” is shown in the upper right corner. The beef is depicted in shades of red, yellow and orange. Australia This isn’t the first time that Sydney-based illustrator Chrissy Laus’s work has been featured in a nationwide series. His work was once featured on Royal Australian Mint coins. Laus three special edition CNY stamps are steeped in Chinese culture. Gold and red, lucky colors for the Chinese, are the dominant colors of this series. Ornaments and flowers that symbolize wealth and good fortune are also included in the stamps. Liechtenstein The stamp is designed in the form of a filigree silhouette, with gold leaf embossing which gives it a touch of class. Filigree is a form of intricate ornamental metalwork used in jewelry. South Korea KoreaPost Special Edition stamps are issued in two versions. The first version shows a flashing calf carrying good fortune with a good luck bag on its back, showing a kind smile. The second version, which is holographic in nature, depicts a mother cow and calf face to face and smiling, expressing maternal love and abundance.







