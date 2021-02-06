Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Leads Romance Revival | Entertainment

The show was also a great boon for lovers of romance novels.
But what that will change, and who will benefit, is a story that has yet to be written.
Uncertain times have turned everyone into a romantic
“The romance passes for a while. It is fashionable to swoon,” Tessa Dare, bestselling author of historical romance, says CNN. She says it was exciting to see “Bridgerton” become a global phenomenon and to prove what millions of romance readers already know: stories like this are for everyone.
“Love, sex and relationships are universally compelling themes,” says Dare.
They are also profitable. A spokeswoman for Avon, the brand that publishes the “Bridgerton” novels, told CNN that sales of the original eight “Bridgerton” books “have increased exponentially since the show premiered.”
It’s no surprise that stuff this ultra-romantic and ultra-sensual is topping best-seller lists and breaking streaming records. In fact, it’s just business as usual.
“The past year has been so difficult for everyone. Collectively, we needed a massive infusion of joy,” says Dare. “If the world can’t agree on nothing else, at least 63 million households can celebrate the Duke of Hastings’ perfectly arched eyebrow.”
‘Bridgerton’ might woo new romance readers
Although this is a flourishing and evolving genre, outsiders often view romance novels with disdain. Every time a series like “Bridgerton” takes a cultural footing, some of that stigma disappears. The effect can be a win-win, drawing more readers into the romance and encouraging longtime fans, who may have hidden their passion, to share more about the genre they love.
“Growing up, we had this image of cheesy novels you get at the grocery store, and people have stuck with that idea,” says Roni Loren, author of successful contemporary novels. “Seeing the popularity of ‘Bridgerton’ legitimizes the genre for some people. It gives people permission to start checking things out in the romance section.”
Why, exactly, writers and readers of novels continue to struggle with these assumptions is a thorny question.
“Sexism,” says Tessa Dare simply. “Society is prepared to regard anything produced by women for women to be lesser, and it has always been assumed that romance is frivolous, poorly written and unappealing to men. Bridgerton’s success proves that all these assumptions are wrong. “
Just like in the books, there are parts of the “Bridgerton” show that are, ahem, spicy to say the least. (Episode 6. It’s Episode 6. You’re welcome.) There are even bodice tears. And a lot has been written about how the series, like most romance novels, is formed purely female gaze: Women are best friends, family, rivals and sharp schemers. Men, while complex in their own way, are everything anyone could want in a partner: caring, witty, respectful, and good, very warm.
“I watch Bridgerton for the plot,” another popular meme says, followed by various photos of the sexy men, tagged: “The Intrigue.”
That kind of value can’t be identified with a dollar sign, and when social media is ignited with people joking and sharing their naughty romantic opinions, it doesn’t just boost results. It reveals the true impact of the genre and invites others to bask in the subdued glow.
New eyes on romance put inclusiveness in the spotlight
However, that glow doesn’t shine evenly across all experiences, and when it comes to inclusivity, “Bridgerton” occupies a curious place. From the start, the series garnered attention due to its diverse cast, including a prominent black man, a black queen, and people of color in all kinds of roles, big and small. It’s a departure from Quinn’s novels, which give no indication of race and, like so many Regency-era novels, set against the very white backdrop of 19th-century London high society.
So while “Bridgerton,” the TV series, provides an inclusive experience for its fans, that level of portrayal does not carry over into the world of romance as it stands. While there are sparks of new interest in the industry, the writers hope the show’s success will inspire readers to explore a wider range of love stories.
“We welcome new readers to ‘Bridgerton’ with open arms,” says Suliekha Snyder. “But the point of friction with the ‘rising tide lifts all boats’ philosophy is that sometimes it only lifts certain boats.”
“Will these new people gravitate only to the white romance of the Regency era? Or will opening a book by Julia Quinn and realizing the Duke is in fact white make them seek more diverse and inclusive books, thus expanding the network? “
When Snyder, who is South Asian, started writing novels, she noticed many fetishized books and other South Asian people. This prompted her to write stories with characters of South Asian descent.
Snyder cautions against viewing this level of “diversity” in publishing as some sort of option, or a way to fill a special shelf in the store. This is, she emphasizes, simply the reality.
“Diversity and inclusion are not just an educational tool. These are our lives. That’s what we love, ”she says. “And that’s part of the struggle we’ve had over the past decades. Just remind people that [authors of color] exist and are real and that our books have as much mass appeal as those of a white author. “
Speaking of mass appeal, “Bridgerton” the television show also raised tantalizing questions about the popularity of inclusive media.
“I don’t think the show helps advance the conversation about diversity in romance,” says author Alyssa Cole. “But if it wasn’t the other way around”
Cole, contemporary, historical and science fiction novelist, has won numerous awards for her books featuring black, disabled and LGBTQ heroes and heroines. Historically, romantic fiction by and featuring people outside of the white, heterosexual, and capable population has been avoided by major publishers. In recent years, even the Romance Writers Association, the largest organization of its kind, was torn by accusations of prejudice.
In short, it’s common for stories like these not to sell.
But, Cole postulates, the truth exposed by Bridgerton’s success, and the future it may invite, is brighter.
“At this point, we’ve seen several romance adaptations with black characters and colored characters added. Would these series have been so successful without a diverse cast?” she asks. “And if diversity is integral to an adaptation’s success, why not adapt more books by authors of color?”
In romance everyone deserves a happy ending
If there is truly a ‘Bridgerton effect’ in the romance industry, it must be clear that it has to be one that stimulates writers and readers from all walks of life. After all, the unifying theme of romance – whether you’re a fan of werewolves, cybersex, Scottish in kilts, or stay-at-home girls – is that everyone deserves a happy ending.
“I think that’s where the importance of inclusion lies, having this space to safely navigate our identities knowing it will end in a happy forever,” says Snyder. “Queer readers, readers of color … when we’re reflected in the pages, we see our happy-always-after normalized. And that’s radical. It shouldn’t be. It should be trite. But we’re not yet. there, unfortunately. “
These are the things to remember the next time someone dismisses romance as frivolous. Yes, there is sex. Yes, there is fun and escape. And these things don’t justify any excuse.
But romance means more to people than that.
“It’s very feminist. In a lot of romances, the woman runs away. It’s so pro consent – it’s our fantasy, that we want to be treated with respect,” says Roni Loren.
Cole says another big draw is trust. “The characters are often kept due to past trauma. Part of their story is learning to trust someone, and that trust is not a mistake, ”she says.
“One of the greatest fantasies is that you can show yourself – everything about yourself, including the bad things – to a partner or a friend, and trust that he will always love you. In a romance, this confidence is always rewarded in the end. “
When readers open a romance novel, they are confident that something of themselves will be reflected in these pages, no matter who they are, who they love, or how they live.
And if a super sexy, high-grossing Netflix show can set the stage for more of these stories to tell, then bring on the love.